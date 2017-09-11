RSS

Rock The Green’s organizers put as much thought into the fan experience as they did their environmental footprint. more

Sep 11, 2017 10:26 AM Concert Reviews

Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals will headline thefourth Rock the Green sustainability festival, held on September 9 from 2-11p.m. at Reed Street Yards. The band has received gold and platinumcertifications overseas for their eclectic mix.. more

Aug 21, 2017 4:08 PM Around MKE

Jazz music, which originated a century ago, boasts a remarkable diversity of styles; this is reflected by Milwaukee’s own jazz culture. more

Apr 11, 2017 12:03 AM City Guide

Milwaukee musician Evan Christian looked to Spain when opening his Walker’s Point jazz club Gibraltar. more

Jan 24, 2017 3:25 PM Music Feature

Jan 5, 2017 7:41 PM Around MKE

One man's trashis another man's...art supplies?"EasilyDiscarded," presented by CultureJam MKE and Live Artists Studio, is aone-night only art event in which twenty-five local artists will challenge "dominantnotions of th.. more

Nov 18, 2014 1:13 AM Visual Arts

The Milwaukee Art Museum is the city's visual signature. TheSantiago Calatrava-designed Quadracci Pavilion, Reiman Bridge, and whale tailof a brise soleil constitute thecorner office of Milwaukee's central business district. The city's W.. more

Apr 14, 2014 7:38 PM Visual Arts

Food and wine tastings are a dime a dozen around the city, as are food and beer tastings. For its annual SoundBites fundraiser, though, 88Nine RadioMilwaukee has more

Apr 2, 2014 4:52 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Remember when Sat. Nite Duets debuted a few years ago and all anybody could do was compare them to Pavement? It seemed as apt a point of reference as any at the time, but it doesn't even begin to do justice to the hyped-up, jittery, shape-shifting.. more

Oct 24, 2013 6:00 PM On Music

The Rusty Ps aren't as active as they used to be, but then again, very few Milwaukee acts are as active as The Rusty Ps used to be. Lest anybody think the veteran hip-hop duo has thrown in the towel, though, Dope Folks Records posted a new single .. more

Aug 28, 2013 9:00 PM On Music

Aug 12, 2013 2:00 PM On Music

<p>Celebrate Earth Day with these entertaining and productive events.&nbsp; (Want to add your event to this list? Email editor@shepex.com.)<br /></p> <p><strong>SATURDAY, APRIL 14</strong><br /><br /><a href=\"http://www.urbanecologycenter.org/.. more

Apr 19, 2012 4:49 PM Daily Dose

<p> Milwaukee\'s young Yellow Phone Music Conference, which debuted last fall with ambitions of becoming the Midwest\'s more accessible, musician-friendly answer to Austin\'s South by Southwest conference, has announced its 2012 dates. The four-da.. more

Feb 29, 2012 6:00 PM On Music

Evan Christian's commitment to mastering the flamenco guitar is so great that he moved to Spain to study the craft. That's not to say that his playing is completely grounded in tradition, though. In the studio, he pairs his flamenco... more

Jan 11, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Rock the Green is “the convergence of live music, sustainability and giving back to local communities”—three components you don't find very often at music festivals.Lindsay Stevens Gardner has been working for years to make her vision come true.. more

Sep 9, 2011 8:38 PM Health & Wellness

