Rock The Green Delivered a Seamless Day of Music and Environmental Awareness
Rock The Green’s organizers put as much thought into the fan experience as they did their environmental footprint. more
Sep 11, 2017 10:26 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals Headline Rock the Green
Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals will headline thefourth Rock the Green sustainability festival, held on September 9 from 2-11p.m. at Reed Street Yards. The band has received gold and platinumcertifications overseas for their eclectic mix.. more
Aug 21, 2017 4:08 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Around MKE
Milwaukee's Jazz Culture
Jazz music, which originated a century ago, boasts a remarkable diversity of styles; this is reflected by Milwaukee’s own jazz culture. more
Apr 11, 2017 12:03 AM Tyler Friedman City Guide
Gibraltar Gives Jazz Fans Another Destination in Walker’s Point
Milwaukee musician Evan Christian looked to Spain when opening his Walker’s Point jazz club Gibraltar. more
Jan 24, 2017 3:25 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
CultureJam MKE Presents "Easily Discarded"
One man's trashis another man's...art supplies?"EasilyDiscarded," presented by CultureJam MKE and Live Artists Studio, is aone-night only art event in which twenty-five local artists will challenge "dominantnotions of th.. more
Nov 18, 2014 1:13 AM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Yes MAM!: Milwaukee Art Museum's Plan for the Future
The Milwaukee Art Museum is the city's visual signature. TheSantiago Calatrava-designed Quadracci Pavilion, Reiman Bridge, and whale tailof a brise soleil constitute thecorner office of Milwaukee's central business district. The city's W.. more
Apr 14, 2014 7:38 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
This Week in Milwaukee: April 3 - 9
Food and wine tastings are a dime a dozen around the city, as are food and beer tastings. For its annual SoundBites fundraiser, though, 88Nine RadioMilwaukee has more
Apr 2, 2014 4:52 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Stream Sat. Nite Duets' Wild New LP, "Electric Manland"
Remember when Sat. Nite Duets debuted a few years ago and all anybody could do was compare them to Pavement? It seemed as apt a point of reference as any at the time, but it doesn't even begin to do justice to the hyped-up, jittery, shape-shifting.. more
Oct 24, 2013 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Stream The New Rusty Ps Single, "Frequency"
The Rusty Ps aren't as active as they used to be, but then again, very few Milwaukee acts are as active as The Rusty Ps used to be. Lest anybody think the veteran hip-hop duo has thrown in the towel, though, Dope Folks Records posted a new single .. more
Aug 28, 2013 9:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Jessie Ware Cancels Turner Hall Ballroom Show But Does Right By Ticket Holders
Earth Day 2012 Activities: UPDATED
<p>Celebrate Earth Day with these entertaining and productive events. (Want to add your event to this list? Email editor@shepex.com.)<br /></p> <p><strong>SATURDAY, APRIL 14</strong><br /><br /><a href=\"http://www.urbanecologycenter.org/.. more
Apr 19, 2012 4:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Yellow Phone Music Conference Announces 2012 Dates, Deals
<p> Milwaukee\'s young Yellow Phone Music Conference, which debuted last fall with ambitions of becoming the Midwest\'s more accessible, musician-friendly answer to Austin\'s South by Southwest conference, has announced its 2012 dates. The four-da.. more
Feb 29, 2012 6:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Rock The Green: Milwaukee's First Near-Zero Waste Music Festival
Rock the Green is “the convergence of live music, sustainability and giving back to local communities”—three components you don't find very often at music festivals.Lindsay Stevens Gardner has been working for years to make her vision come true.. more
Sep 9, 2011 8:38 PM Shepherd Express Staff Health & Wellness
