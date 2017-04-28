RSS

Evan James Koepnick

Live theater can be perfectly happy to tell a nice, little story with a beginning, middle and end. Every now and then, it decides to do something else. Every now and then, theater gets really, really direct. Theatre Gigante’s The Way Things Go is .. more

Apr 28, 2017 1:00 PM Theater

The Dodo greets you at the door to the mansion. He’s played by Tom Marks. It’s a congenial atmosphere. There are pre-show refreshments. There is tea. (This is a tea party after all.) The Hatter shows up not too long afterwards. He’s been played by.. more

Feb 18, 2015 3:45 PM Theater 1 Comments

If Die Walküre weren't the centerpiece of Wagner's great four-part cycle, “The Ring of the Nibelung,” it would still hold its own. One of the world's great operas, Die Walküre is unsurpassed for the lyrical tenderness imbedde more

Jan 19, 2011 12:00 AM A&E Feature

The upcoming Father’s Day weekend offers several unique opportunities for art lovers.On June 20, The Art Institute of Chicago closes the exhibition “Matisse: Radical Invention, 1913-1917.” The exhibit provides a personal glimpse into m more

Jun 15, 2010 12:00 AM Visual Arts

