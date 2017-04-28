Evan James Koepnick
Another Look at The Way Things Go Before It’s Gone
Live theater can be perfectly happy to tell a nice, little story with a beginning, middle and end. Every now and then, it decides to do something else. Every now and then, theater gets really, really direct. Theatre Gigante’s The Way Things Go is .. more
Apr 28, 2017 1:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Madness at Tea in the Brumder
The Dodo greets you at the door to the mansion. He’s played by Tom Marks. It’s a congenial atmosphere. There are pre-show refreshments. There is tea. (This is a tea party after all.) The Hatter shows up not too long afterwards. He’s been played by.. more
Feb 18, 2015 3:45 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater 1 Comments
Die Walküre in One Act
If Die Walküre weren't the centerpiece of Wagner's great four-part cycle, “The Ring of the Nibelung,” it would still hold its own. One of the world's great operas, Die Walküre is unsurpassed for the lyrical tenderness imbedde more
Jan 19, 2011 12:00 AM Steve Spice A&E Feature
Milwaukee’s Lakefront Festival of Arts
The upcoming Father’s Day weekend offers several unique opportunities for art lovers.On June 20, The Art Institute of Chicago closes the exhibition “Matisse: Radical Invention, 1913-1917.” The exhibit provides a personal glimpse into m more
Jun 15, 2010 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts