Evan Koepnick
The Aliens at the Alchemist in May
Two guys in their 30s meet-up at a cafe to discuss music, poetry and such in an alley behind a coffee shop in Vermont. One of them dropped out of college. The other is writing a novel. A high school student who works the coffee shop shows-up and t.. more
Apr 28, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Darkly Comic Bachelorette with Theater RED
Leslye Headland’s dark contemporary comedy Bachelorette doesn’t deserve the cast that Theater RED has assembled for it. The comedy about a group of people meeting on the evening before a wedding is not without its tender intricacy and inti.. more
Mar 5, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Beautiful, Pointless Fun by Frank O’Hara
Poet Frank O’Hara’s voice echoes through a lot of contemporary writing. You might not be familiar with his work directly, but you’ll know it when you hear it. Early next month, Theatre Gigante plays tribute to the work of the American poet.. more
Nov 15, 2015 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Shakespeare in Kadish Park
One of many plays by William Shakespeare to be staged in Wisconsin this summer, the Optimist Theatre’s As You Like It has the distinction of being perhaps the only one presented for free. Optimist has been doing a free outdoor more
Jul 10, 2013 11:15 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
There Goes The Neighborhood
The Premise So the idea behind the play is pretty simple: You've got an artificial subdivision where all the houses look alike and all the families kind of look alike. The kids are playing this horror game on X-Box that uses GPS satellite image.. more
May 1, 2012 3:48 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Free Drama With Youngblood
Trinborn Farm Park should probably be known a little bit better than it is. It feels very iconiclike it could take its place alongside Milwaukee landmarks like the Calatrava, the Bronze Fonz and the Safe House. Of course, if it DID become a majo.. more
Aug 19, 2011 1:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
New Direction for LGBT Film/Video Festival
Lovers of noncommercial cinema dealing with LGBT themes can rejoice. This week's 23rd annual Milwaukee LGBT Film/Video Festival marks a new start, as the yearly fete becomes a monthly event.The festival's turn into less intensive, more freq... more
Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Film Reviews
Sala da Pranzo
A great restaurant becomes special when it provides the ideal setting for a variety of occasions—a romantic date, a casual get-together with friends, a fancy night out or a celebration with family. At Sala da Pranzo, that variety continues ... more
Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Best of Milwaukee 2010
Klezwoods
Joe Kessler is making a point with his debut album as a bandleader. The Boston fiddler, who has played with everyone from Robert Plant to Morphine, recorded a collection of largely traditional songs with a klezmer flair but a wider perspect... more
Sep 16, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Hanson w/ Hellogoodbye, Steel Train and Sherwood
Once their “MMMBop” 15-minutes expired and their label did the inevitable, dropping them, the band Hanson has become a walking survival guide for one-hit wonders. Taking control of their image, the brothers passed themselves off as victims,... more
Oct 5, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 3 Comments
Blog of the Week: Harris Kane at Heartland Hollar
Harris Kane at Heartland Hollar (heartlandhollar.blogspot.com) MarkNeumann filed pape,Expresso more
Jul 8, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 1 Comments