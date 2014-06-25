Evan Pack
Milwaukee On Two Wheels
Bicycling is an environmentally friendly, healthful and enjoyable mode of transportation, and ridership has increased steeply over the last two decades. On a national level, the number of bicycle commuters has nearly doubled in the 70 large... more
Jun 25, 2014 12:47 AM Selena Milewski A&E Feature 1 Comments
Bike to Work Week Promises Group Rides, Drink Specials, Free Coffee and a Dance Party
Thousandsof Milwaukee cyclists and first time riders will leave their cars at home forMilwaukee’s Bike to Work Week from May 11-17. The week will be filled with anarray of bicycle themed events hosted by Vulture Space and Wisconsin Bike Fedtha.. more
Apr 22, 2014 3:00 PM Kristina Byas Around MKE
Downtown's DIY Bicycle Shop
Evan Pack is founder and executive director of Vulture Space, the bicycle collective and community workshop that recently opened in a vacant Plankinton Avenue storefront in the Grand Avenue Mall... more
May 18, 2012 12:00 AM Willy Thorn Off the Cuff
Radio Golf
Timothy Douglas directs the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s production of August Wilson’s drama Radio Golf , the latest in a series of Rep shows directed by Douglas, including last year’s Trouble in Mind and 2008’s world more
Mar 19, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee