RSS

Evan Pack

biking.jpg.jpe

Bicycling is an environmentally friendly, healthful and enjoyable mode of transportation, and ridership has increased steeply over the last two decades. On a national level, the number of bicycle commuters has nearly doubled in the 70 large... more

Jun 25, 2014 12:47 AM A&E Feature 1 Comments

milwaukee bike to work week.jpg.jpe

Photo courtesy Wisconsin Bike Fed

Thousandsof Milwaukee cyclists and first time riders will leave their cars at home forMilwaukee’s Bike to Work Week from May 11-17. The week will be filled with anarray of bicycle themed events hosted by Vulture Space and Wisconsin Bike Fedtha.. more

Apr 22, 2014 3:00 PM Around MKE

blogimage18723.jpe

Evan Pack is founder and executive director of Vulture Space, the bicycle collective and community workshop that recently opened in a vacant Plankinton Avenue storefront in the Grand Avenue Mall... more

May 18, 2012 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

blogimage10211.jpe

Timothy Douglas directs the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s production of August Wilson’s drama Radio Golf , the latest in a series of Rep shows directed by Douglas, including last year’s Trouble in Mind and 2008’s world more

Mar 19, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES