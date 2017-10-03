RSS

Evan Rytlewski

RobHicksByRobRandolph.jpg

Photo credit: Rob Randolph

To say that Racine rapper Rob Hicks is hard on his own work is an understatement. He’s released an EP titled Paradise in Hell. more

Oct 3, 2017 3:48 PM Local Music

angel.widea.jpg

Angel Olsen’s return to the Pabst Theater was a magnificent upgrade from her last show at the venue at year ago. more

Oct 2, 2017 12:51 PM Concert Reviews

paramorelindseybyrnes.jpg

Paramore - Photo credit: Lindsey Byrnes

Concert scheduled for Nov. 30 - Dec. 2 @ The Rave more

Oct 2, 2017 8:33 AM On Music

offthecuff_jimplaisted_byscottpaulus.widea.jpg

Executive Director Jim Plaisted discusses the challenges of managing the neighborhood’s rapid growth. more

Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

boandairobyjoekirschling.widea.jpg

For the aggressive Milwaukee live rap duo Bo & Airo, hip-hop is a full-body experience. more

Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM Music Feature

the_disclaimer.jpg.jpe

If there's one thing we don't like in Milwaukee, it's change. This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild and I, we explore the city's unwillingness to say goodbye to relics of the pas.. more

Sep 21, 2017 5:13 PM On Music

rob hicks.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee's rap scene has been in overdrive for the last couple of years, but we do our best to keep up with it. Once again we've rounded up our favorite singles, mixtapes, videos and odds and ends from the last few weeks for our periodic Milwauke.. more

Sep 19, 2017 7:15 PM On Music

laabymelissaleejohnson.jpg.jpe

On Milwaukee trio Lifetime Achievement Award’s crisp, punchy new album, Today Hard, Tomorrow Hard, the band extols the virtues of staying at home. more

Sep 19, 2017 2:51 PM Local Music

csheriffclarke-gageskidmore.jpg.jpe

Sep 15, 2017 11:17 PM Daily Dose

the_disclaimer.jpg.jpe

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat with host Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild and I, we discuss three fascinating stories about public art, including two success stories. Matt explains how Sculpture Milwaukee's am.. more

Sep 14, 2017 7:30 PM On Music

It’s not easy being an underage musician in Milwaukee. WebsterX remembers whenhe was under 21 trying to book shows here. It was doable, the rapper says, but it tooka lot of extra time, energy and deal making to land those gigs. “I don’t wantany.. more

Sep 14, 2017 4:23 PM On Music

miller park.jpg.jpe

Though Miami has had bigger things to worry about in the wake of Hurricane Irma, for the past few days the talk around baseball has been whether the Miami Marlins would be able to host this weekend's scheduled series against the Milwaukee Brewers... more

Sep 13, 2017 8:32 PM Around MKE

sundial.jpg.jpe

It has a lot of competition, but the most overusedword in music may be “supergroup," since that term projects a degree of fame that few purported supergroups every actually live up to. So what do you call aband featuring talented but not nece.. more

Sep 11, 2017 8:46 PM On Music

1913.jpg.jpe

Part of the thrill of any new Nineteen Thirteen releaseis hearing how the duo pushes the limits of their two-man drums/cello lineup. Thereare no perimeters on their sound. With each new release—and there have been alot of them lately—the band i.. more

Sep 11, 2017 7:58 PM On Music

barnscourtney_brewcitylightphotography.jpg.jpe

Brew City Light Photography

Rock The Green’s organizers put as much thought into the fan experience as they did their environmental footprint. more

Sep 11, 2017 10:26 AM Concert Reviews

ggoolldd.jpg.jpe

Photo Credit: Kelly Bolter

It’s safe to say expectations are a little higher for GGOOLLDD these days. The Milwaukee synth-pop outfit’s last single, 2016's “Undercovers," was their most successful yet, racking up more than two million streams on Spotify alone and logging .. more

Sep 8, 2017 3:12 PM On Music

the_disclaimer.jpg.jpe

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild and I, it's time for our annual fall concert preview, and damn right we're talking about that upcoming Guns N' Roses show. We run through so.. more

Sep 7, 2017 8:22 PM On Music

max dev.jpg.jpe

Max Devereaux is a Milwaukee songwriter who makes audaciouslyarranged, partially campy, partially sincere songs with zero regard for traditional genreboundaries. Suko Pyramid’s Adrián Suchowolski is a Spanish songwriter who…does more or less th.. more

Sep 5, 2017 6:59 PM On Music

dashcam.jpg.jpe

Sep 5, 2017 4:28 PM On Music 1 Comments

spoon.jpg.jpe

Jim Eno explains exactly how much work it takes to make Spoon’s albums sound the way they do. Spoon play the Pabst Theater with Twin Peaks on Wednesday, Sept. 13. more

Sep 5, 2017 2:56 PM Music Feature

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES