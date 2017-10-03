Evan Rytlewski
Rob Hicks Aims to Transcend Racine's Rap Scene
To say that Racine rapper Rob Hicks is hard on his own work is an understatement. He’s released an EP titled Paradise in Hell. more
Oct 3, 2017 3:48 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Angel Olsen Had Attitude to Spare at the Pabst Theater
Angel Olsen’s return to the Pabst Theater was a magnificent upgrade from her last show at the venue at year ago. more
Oct 2, 2017 12:51 PM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
Paramore, Walk The Moon, Foster The People and Phoenix to Headline FM 102.1's Big Snow Shows
Concert scheduled for Nov. 30 - Dec. 2 @ The Rave more
Oct 2, 2017 8:33 AM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The Third Ward Will Only Continue To Grow
Executive Director Jim Plaisted discusses the challenges of managing the neighborhood’s rapid growth. more
Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Off the Cuff
Bo & Airo Go Hard
For the aggressive Milwaukee live rap duo Bo & Airo, hip-hop is a full-body experience. more
Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
This Week on The Disclaimer: Why Milwaukee Can't Stomach Change
If there's one thing we don't like in Milwaukee, it's change. This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild and I, we explore the city's unwillingness to say goodbye to relics of the pas.. more
Sep 21, 2017 5:13 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Milwaukee Hip-Hop Round-Up: Rob Hicks, EMAAD, Reggie Bonds, Ace Parker, marratedr
Milwaukee's rap scene has been in overdrive for the last couple of years, but we do our best to keep up with it. Once again we've rounded up our favorite singles, mixtapes, videos and odds and ends from the last few weeks for our periodic Milwauke.. more
Sep 19, 2017 7:15 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Lifetime Achievement Award Funnel Social Anxieties into Punchy Pop Tunes
On Milwaukee trio Lifetime Achievement Award’s crisp, punchy new album, Today Hard, Tomorrow Hard, the band extols the virtues of staying at home. more
Sep 19, 2017 2:51 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
David Clarke Could Lose His Graduate Degree if He Doesn't Revise His Thesis, CNN Reports
Sep 15, 2017 11:17 PM Evan Rytlewski Daily Dose
This Week on The Disclaimer: Public Art, Without the Turnivation
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat with host Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild and I, we discuss three fascinating stories about public art, including two success stories. Matt explains how Sculpture Milwaukee's am.. more
Sep 14, 2017 7:30 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
FAMS Week Spotlights Milwaukee’s All-Ages Resources
It’s not easy being an underage musician in Milwaukee. WebsterX remembers whenhe was under 21 trying to book shows here. It was doable, the rapper says, but it tooka lot of extra time, energy and deal making to land those gigs. “I don’t wantany.. more
Sep 14, 2017 4:23 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The Milwaukee Brewers Prepare for a Short-Notice Home Series This Weekend
Though Miami has had bigger things to worry about in the wake of Hurricane Irma, for the past few days the talk around baseball has been whether the Miami Marlins would be able to host this weekend's scheduled series against the Milwaukee Brewers... more
Sep 13, 2017 8:32 PM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE
Stream the Earnest, Flannel-Coated Debut From Milwaukee Alt-Rock Enthusiasts Sundial Mottos
It has a lot of competition, but the most overusedword in music may be “supergroup," since that term projects a degree of fame that few purported supergroups every actually live up to. So what do you call aband featuring talented but not nece.. more
Sep 11, 2017 8:46 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Catch a Chill With These Two New Nineteen Thirteen Tracks
Part of the thrill of any new Nineteen Thirteen releaseis hearing how the duo pushes the limits of their two-man drums/cello lineup. Thereare no perimeters on their sound. With each new release—and there have been alot of them lately—the band i.. more
Sep 11, 2017 7:58 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Rock The Green Delivered a Seamless Day of Music and Environmental Awareness
Rock The Green’s organizers put as much thought into the fan experience as they did their environmental footprint. more
Sep 11, 2017 10:26 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
Stream GGOOLDD's Wonderfully Woozy New Single, "Excelsior Springs"
It’s safe to say expectations are a little higher for GGOOLLDD these days. The Milwaukee synth-pop outfit’s last single, 2016's “Undercovers," was their most successful yet, racking up more than two million streams on Spotify alone and logging .. more
Sep 8, 2017 3:12 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week on The Disclaimer: Our 2017 Fall Concert Preview
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild and I, it's time for our annual fall concert preview, and damn right we're talking about that upcoming Guns N' Roses show. We run through so.. more
Sep 7, 2017 8:22 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Max Devereaux and Suko Pyramid Bring Out The Best in Each Other on "Different Love"
Max Devereaux is a Milwaukee songwriter who makes audaciouslyarranged, partially campy, partially sincere songs with zero regard for traditional genreboundaries. Suko Pyramid’s Adrián Suchowolski is a Spanish songwriter who…does more or less th.. more
Sep 5, 2017 6:59 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Zero Tep and Luxi Join Dashcam's Dreamy Synth Jam “When I’m With You"
Sep 5, 2017 4:28 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music 1 Comments
Spoon's Tricky Balancing Act
Jim Eno explains exactly how much work it takes to make Spoon’s albums sound the way they do. Spoon play the Pabst Theater with Twin Peaks on Wednesday, Sept. 13. more
Sep 5, 2017 2:56 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature