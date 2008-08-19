RSS

Evangelicals

Last night CC Sabathia threw 130 pitches and a complete game and a lot of the Brewer faithful are wondering if Ned Yost is pounding CC into the ground. It's been said that Sabathia should signs of being tired in last year's postseason. He.. more

Aug 19, 2008 4:00 AM More Sports

blogimage1432.jpe

Like fellow Oklahoman outfit The Flaming Lips, Evangelicals create an acid-fried, psyched Friday Night Lights ,Today in Milwaukee more

Mar 30, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Friday, March 28 How did your career as a luthier begin? ,This Week in Milwaukee more

Mar 26, 2008 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES