Evel Knievel

olydias_calliereedflickrcc.jpg.jpe

Callie Reed FlickrCC

There's a ton to love about O'Lydia'son 1st and Florida. The prices are reasonable, there's lots of foodand drink specials, they shuttle people everywhere, and they have somedelicious eats. It's a no-nonsense kind of bar that attracts people of.. more

Aug 28, 2015 2:22 PM Brew City Booze

homemovies_deanmartianroasts.jpg.jpe

Dean Martin presided over a series of celebrity roasts with grinning panels of stars sharing the dais. The latest DVD release, “Hall of Famers,” collects episodes featuring professional baseball players (and as a bonus, motorcycle darede... more

Apr 24, 2015 10:42 AM Home Movies

blogimage12001.jpe

Modern-day daredevils pay homage to one of their forerunners, Evel Knievel, this weekend at the Harley Davidson museum's “Generation: Evel, the Next Generation of American Stuntmen,” which runs from noon to 10 p.m. on Aug. 28 and Aug. 29. more

Aug 25, 2010 12:00 AM A&E Feature

