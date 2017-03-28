An Evening With Groucho
The Rep's 'Evening With Groucho' Satisfies Our Need to Laugh
The Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s An Evening With Groucho is a heartfelt tribute to one of the 20th century’s greatest comedians. more
Mar 28, 2017 4:01 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
A Night With Groucho In Hartford
There’s a lot of praise for Frank Ferrante’s portrayal of Groucho Marx. It’s decorates his website. The are quotes from Marx’s kids are pretty impressive, but the biggest praise has to be from Morrie Ryskind. Ryskind co-wrote the Marx Brother.. more
Sep 18, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
“Weird Al” Yankovic @ The Riverside Theater
“Weird Al” Yankovic has been pumping out parodies for 30 years, but he looked ageless at the Riverside Theater Saturday night, dressed in his trademark Hawaiian shirt with his mane of curly hair flying around as he energetically plugged awa... more
Aug 31, 2010 12:00 AM Tea Krulos Concert Reviews