The most important thing to know about Sophia is her stamina or her will, or perhaps her certainty of the way which things should be… This multi-media work reflects on the story of guest choreographer Daniel Burkholder's 97 year-old grandmother, S.. more

Feb 16, 2017 3:19 PM Sponsored Content

Jan 30, 2017 6:23 PM Around MKE

The Rave welcomes three huge rap shows while Milwaukee bands get in the Halloween spirit. more

Oct 25, 2016 1:53 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Photo by PamelaLittky

A busy week brings Bryan Cranston, Brand New, Widespread Panic and Tegan and Sara through town. more

Oct 18, 2016 3:47 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Photo Courtesy Elizabeth, Flickr CCTwo Milwaukee-based artists are showcasing their portraitsof riders from the iconic Riverwest 24 Hour Bicycle Race this Saturday at theJazz Gallery, 926 East Center Street.The show opens March 5th with a.. more

Mar 3, 2016 5:47 PM Around MKE

Photo Courtesy Bill Gracey, Flickr CCThe ProfessionalBull Riders announced that the BMO Harris Bradley Center will host the 16thstop of the BlueDEF Tour event on Saturday, April 9.For one night,the best up and coming bull riders in the world .. more

Jan 4, 2016 8:17 PM Around MKE

La Fuente's has recently remodeled its Wauwatosa location's banquette hall. It now has a capacity for 200 guests, and is largeenough to accommodate large wedding parties or corporate events.The space canalso be partitioned for more intimate ce.. more

Mar 26, 2015 3:20 PM Sponsored Content

This week the city’s looking forward to Fleetwood Mac, Sleater-Kinney, Glen Hansard and more. more

Feb 10, 2015 9:53 PM This Week in Milwaukee

This week Mitten Fest brings pale festivalgoers back outdoors, Riff Raff brings the party and Woman Up! returns. more

Feb 3, 2015 10:15 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Photo Credits: Siri Hanson (Left) Kat Schleicher (Right)

This week Death Blues go out with a bang, Wild Child visits Mad Planet and Tapebenders take on Cactus Club. more

Jan 27, 2015 11:12 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Photo Credit: Eric Ryan Anderson

Shirley Manson lends her voice to a great cause, Klassik and Black Belt Theatre play release shows and the Brewcity Bruisers kick off their season. more

Jan 13, 2015 9:56 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Congratulations to all winners and nominees for the first InBiz Awards. more

Oct 29, 2014 12:19 AM z Archive

Our city’s local establishments enjoy hosting great events everyholiday and Halloween is no exception. If you’re looking to spend some goodscares with the family or hit the town for drinks in costume, here are a fewworthwhile suggestions.  Marc.. more

Oct 24, 2014 2:03 PM Around MKE 1 Comments

Once again this year St. Patrick’s Day brings with it the return of the holiday’ssixth oldest parade in the nation, the Shamrock Club of Wisconsin’s 48th AnnualSt. Patrick’s Day Parade. Though the Shamrock Club has been organizing theparade for.. more

Mar 5, 2014 7:00 PM Around MKE

Los Angeles promoter David Bash founded his International Pop Overthrow Festival in 1998 to showcase bands performing in the loosely defined power-pop tradition—pretty much any group playing melodic, guitar-based rock qualifies—and has sinc... more

May 4, 2012 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

Plenty of homeowners grow small gardens of tomatoes, peppers and squash in their backyards, but far fewer attempt to grow their own mushrooms. Although mushrooms are seen as a much more exotic crop, they're actually fairly easy to cultivate... more

Mar 13, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

Eleanor Henderson's eye-opening Ten Thousand Saints is an emotional tale filled with vulnerable young characters amid hard-edged settings. Ten Thousand Saints tells the story of Jude Keffy-Horn, a young boy coming of age in Vermont... more

Feb 20, 2012 12:00 AM Books

Milwaukee trio Ian & The Dream, who cut their teeth at local talent searches and battle of the bands competitions before leaping into the local club circuit, plays brisk, summer-day pop-rock with ample nods to The Beatles, as well as ’90s more

Jan 7, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Bucks take on the Dallas Mavericks tonight at an 8 p.m. home game. more

Jan 1, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The Hideaway may be off the beaten path, but that certainly doesn’t keep devotees from making the trek to Franklin for the restaurant’s stellar Buffalo wings. The plump pieces of poultry are dredged in homemade breading, fried and tossed in... more

Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2010

