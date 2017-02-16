Events
Danceworks Performance Company presents STORIES FROM A LIFE
The most important thing to know about Sophia is her stamina or her will, or perhaps her certainty of the way which things should be… This multi-media work reflects on the story of guest choreographer Daniel Burkholder's 97 year-old grandmother, S.. more
Feb 16, 2017 3:19 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
‘Open Tables’ Milwaukee Premiere Coming to Iron Horse Hotel
Jan 30, 2017 6:23 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
This Week in Milwaukee: Oct. 27-Nov. 2
The Rave welcomes three huge rap shows while Milwaukee bands get in the Halloween spirit. more
Oct 25, 2016 1:53 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee: Oct. 20-26
A busy week brings Bryan Cranston, Brand New, Widespread Panic and Tegan and Sara through town. more
Oct 18, 2016 3:47 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Photography Exhibit Brings the Riverwest 24-Hour Bicycle Race to Light
Photo Courtesy Elizabeth, Flickr CCTwo Milwaukee-based artists are showcasing their portraitsof riders from the iconic Riverwest 24 Hour Bicycle Race this Saturday at theJazz Gallery, 926 East Center Street.The show opens March 5th with a.. more
Mar 3, 2016 5:47 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
The Professional Bull Riders Coming to BMO Harris Bradley Center
Photo Courtesy Bill Gracey, Flickr CCThe ProfessionalBull Riders announced that the BMO Harris Bradley Center will host the 16thstop of the BlueDEF Tour event on Saturday, April 9.For one night,the best up and coming bull riders in the world .. more
Jan 4, 2016 8:17 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
La Fuente Unveils Improved Wauwatosa Banquet Hall
La Fuente's has recently remodeled its Wauwatosa location's banquette hall. It now has a capacity for 200 guests, and is largeenough to accommodate large wedding parties or corporate events.The space canalso be partitioned for more intimate ce.. more
Mar 26, 2015 3:20 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
February 12-15
This week the city’s looking forward to Fleetwood Mac, Sleater-Kinney, Glen Hansard and more. more
Feb 10, 2015 9:53 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
February 5-7
This week Mitten Fest brings pale festivalgoers back outdoors, Riff Raff brings the party and Woman Up! returns. more
Feb 3, 2015 10:15 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee: Jan. 29-Feb. 3
This week Death Blues go out with a bang, Wild Child visits Mad Planet and Tapebenders take on Cactus Club. more
Jan 27, 2015 11:12 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee: Jan 15-21
Shirley Manson lends her voice to a great cause, Klassik and Black Belt Theatre play release shows and the Brewcity Bruisers kick off their season. more
Jan 13, 2015 9:56 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
2014 InBiz Awards Winners
Congratulations to all winners and nominees for the first InBiz Awards. more
Oct 29, 2014 12:19 AM Shepherd Express Staff z Archive
Halloween Events in Milwaukee
Our city’s local establishments enjoy hosting great events everyholiday and Halloween is no exception. If you’re looking to spend some goodscares with the family or hit the town for drinks in costume, here are a fewworthwhile suggestions. Marc.. more
Oct 24, 2014 2:03 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE 1 Comments
Milwaukee Gears Up For Its St. Patrick's Day Parade with a Week of Activities
Once again this year St. Patrick’s Day brings with it the return of the holiday’ssixth oldest parade in the nation, the Shamrock Club of Wisconsin’s 48th AnnualSt. Patrick’s Day Parade. Though the Shamrock Club has been organizing theparade for.. more
Mar 5, 2014 7:00 PM Kristina Byas Around MKE
This Week in Milwaukee
Los Angeles promoter David Bash founded his International Pop Overthrow Festival in 1998 to showcase bands performing in the loosely defined power-pop tradition—pretty much any group playing melodic, guitar-based rock qualifies—and has sinc... more
May 4, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Growing Your Own Mushrooms
Plenty of homeowners grow small gardens of tomatoes, peppers and squash in their backyards, but far fewer attempt to grow their own mushrooms. Although mushrooms are seen as a much more exotic crop, they're actually fairly easy to cultivate... more
Mar 13, 2012 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
'Ten Thousand Saints' an Eye-Opening Debut
Eleanor Henderson's eye-opening Ten Thousand Saints is an emotional tale filled with vulnerable young characters amid hard-edged settings. Ten Thousand Saints tells the story of Jude Keffy-Horn, a young boy coming of age in Vermont... more
Feb 20, 2012 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books
Ian & the Dream w/ The Color Truth and Revision Text
Milwaukee trio Ian & The Dream, who cut their teeth at local talent searches and battle of the bands competitions before leaping into the local club circuit, plays brisk, summer-day pop-rock with ample nods to The Beatles, as well as ’90s more
Jan 7, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Bucks vs. Mavericks
The Milwaukee Bucks take on the Dallas Mavericks tonight at an 8 p.m. home game. more
Jan 1, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Hideaway Pub & Eatery
The Hideaway may be off the beaten path, but that certainly doesn’t keep devotees from making the trek to Franklin for the restaurant’s stellar Buffalo wings. The plump pieces of poultry are dredged in homemade breading, fried and tossed in... more
Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Best of Milwaukee 2010