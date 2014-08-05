RSS
Everclear
This Week in Milwaukee: August 7-13
Boris, Arab World Festival, Milwaukee Comedy Festival and more! more
Aug 5, 2014 11:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Bette Davis/Barbara Stanwyck and Agamemnon: A Talk with Mark Hooker
After a number of years in Milwaukee, most recently as Artistic Director of Spiral Theatre Company, Mark Hooker is leaving for the twin cities. Before he does so, he will be starring in his final production in MilwaukeeCharles Busch’s Die Mommie D.. more
Mar 17, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Soul Asylum
Minneapolis rock heroes Soul Asylum helped find several runaway children with the video f The Silver Lining ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jul 18, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments
