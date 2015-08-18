Everybody'S Gone To The Rapture
Review: Everybody's Gone To The Rapture
The following review is spoiler free! Enjoy!Somewhere between Visual Novel and Point-and-Click Adventure lies Everybody’s Gone To The Rapture. Forgoing interactive obstacles for a deep and engaging narrative, Rapture’s focus is placed squarely in.. more
Aug 18, 2015 3:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
PressureCast Ninety-One: Walking Simulators
Walking Simulators, the Resident Evil 2 Remake, and YouTube Streaming Comes to the PlayStation 4!AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link.VideoLet us know what you think. Leave us a voice or text message at 95.. more
Aug 17, 2015 1:59 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Lee “Scratch” Perry
Lee “Scratch” Perry was one of the most distinctive voices to emerge from reggae and an innovator in dub, the echo-laden, studio-generated island music offshoot. Revelation continues Perry’s journey through stream-of-consciousness Rasta more
Aug 23, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Discover ‘The Best American Noir of the Century’
Noir. The word has at least two meanings—the first is blackness, darkness and mystery; the other defines a genre of fiction in which hard-boiled detectives and cops mop up crime or commit them, and the common theme is death of the cop or th... more
Aug 23, 2010 12:00 AM Thomas J. Hammer Books