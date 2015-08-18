RSS

Everybody'S Gone To The Rapture

The following review is spoiler free!  Enjoy!Somewhere between Visual Novel and Point-and-Click Adventure lies Everybody’s Gone To The Rapture. Forgoing interactive obstacles for a deep and engaging narrative, Rapture’s focus is placed squarely in.. more

Aug 18, 2015 3:50 PM Video Games are Dumb

Walking Simulators, the Resident Evil 2 Remake, and YouTube Streaming Comes to the PlayStation 4!AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link.VideoLet us know what you think. Leave us a voice or text message at 95.. more

Aug 17, 2015 1:59 PM Video Games are Dumb

Lee “Scratch” Perry was one of the most distinctive voices to emerge from reggae and an innovator in dub, the echo-laden, studio-generated island music offshoot. Revelation continues Perry’s journey through stream-of-consciousness Rasta more

Aug 23, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

Noir. The word has at least two meanings—the first is blackness, darkness and mystery; the other defines a genre of fiction in which hard-boiled detectives and cops mop up crime or commit them, and the common theme is death of the cop or th... more

Aug 23, 2010 12:00 AM Books

