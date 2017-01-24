Evolution
Magnum: The Valley of Tears: The Ballads (Steamhammer/SPV)
Magnum’s The Valley of Tears: The Ballads is an ideal album for mid-winter introspection. Melodically, lyrically and structurally, these 10 remastered, partially remixed or even re-recorded songs provide an overview of Magnum’s gentler side... more
Jan 24, 2017 1:57 PM Michael Popke Album Reviews
Scott Walker, International Befuddler
Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker’s four-day fake trade mission to England was certainly a pointless waste of state money that was never really intended to do much of anything to expand Wisconsin business. As for the trip’s real purpose, a shallo... more
Feb 17, 2015 10:18 PM Joel McNally Expresso 29 Comments
Monkeys on Trial
In 1925, high school teacher John Scopes was found guilty of illegally teaching evolution in a Tennessee public school. The verdict was later overturned on a technicality, but not before attracting the kind of attention that is the inspirat... more
Oct 23, 2013 1:26 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
How It All Began
In Catherine Trieschmann's How the World Began, Milwaukee Rep's Deborah Staples stars as a teacher who moves from New York to teach in the rural Midwest in the wake of a major natural disaster. She finds further difficulties more
Jan 24, 2013 4:22 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Whiskey Bound
Those who think that country music peaked during the storied glory days of Waylon Jennings Singularity ,Today in Milwaukee more
Mar 29, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments