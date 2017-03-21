Ewan Mcgregor
'T2' a Homecoming for Ewan McGregor and Danny Boyle
The bravura filmmaking on display in the original Trainspotting is reprised in T2 as director Danny Boyle cuts away to memories, freezes frames and edits with great skill, creating a cinematic artifact as opposed to the ostensibly transpare... more
Mar 21, 2017 4:09 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews 1 Comments
Film Clips: March 16, 2017
Director Bill Condon commissioned several new songs for his live action reboot of Beauty and the Beast, which was predicted to make a princely $150 million during its opening weekend. more
Mar 14, 2017 2:24 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
A Highly Placed ‘Traitor’
Although the film adaptation of spy-novelist John Le Carré’s Our Kind of Traitor has weak plot links, British director Susanna White wraps the plot in visual intrigue, enclosing the characters in a claustrophobic underworld where daylight s... more
Jul 5, 2016 3:26 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Mortdecai
In Mortdecai, Johnny Depp portrays the title character, a seeming idiot who is actually an art aficionado in search of a very particular painting. Gwyneth Paltrow, Ewan McGregor and Paul Bettany all costar in what appears to be this bland t... more
Jan 23, 2015 5:00 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Matt Cook At Poet's Monday Tonight
“James Joyce. He was stupid. He didn’t know as much as me. I’d rather throw dead batteries at cows than read him.” It’s difficult to explain why Matt Cook is brilliant. He’s got a way of sidling up to the language and tricking it into bei.. more
Apr 7, 2014 1:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Impossible
It’s a safe guess: The Impossible will be nominated for a Best Special Effects Oscar. Based on a true story of survival during the Dec. 26, 2004, tsunami that roared across Southeast Asia, The Impossible puts a glossy more
Dec 28, 2012 3:57 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
The Ghost Writer
Roman Polanski has been in the news lately. Sadly, most of the attention has been directed at his battle against extradition, not his latest movie, The Ghost Writer. The new film is proof that the director has lost none of his skill in visu... more
Mar 15, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews