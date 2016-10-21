RSS

Ex Fabula Spectacular

There’s a picture of George Joseph Smith. There's no malice in the portrait. One could imagine him being a nice guy when he was alive in the early 20th century. He’s got a big bushy mustache. There’s a casual gleam in his eye. Maybe a bit of wea.. more

Oct 21, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

twim_jaill_(bykurtraether).jpg.jpe

Photo by Kurt Raether

On Thursday, Dec. 17, the Ex Fabula Spectacular event takes place at the Turner Hall Ballroom. It consists of an array of storytellers from widely different backgrounds vying to win over the audience with short, autobiographical stories, al... more

Dec 15, 2015 9:13 PM This Week in Milwaukee

blogimage13228.jpe

The Ex Fabula storytelling series invites Milwaukeeans of all stripes to tell stories to a live audience without using notes. At the end of most Ex Fabula events, the audience votes for its favorite story, but the series’ super-sized more

Dec 11, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES