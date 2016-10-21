Ex Fabula Spectacular
Brides in the Bath with Renaissance
There’s a picture of George Joseph Smith. There's no malice in the portrait. One could imagine him being a nice guy when he was alive in the early 20th century. He’s got a big bushy mustache. There’s a casual gleam in his eye. Maybe a bit of wea.. more
Oct 21, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
This Week in Milwaukee: Dec. 17-23
On Thursday, Dec. 17, the Ex Fabula Spectacular event takes place at the Turner Hall Ballroom. It consists of an array of storytellers from widely different backgrounds vying to win over the audience with short, autobiographical stories, al... more
Dec 15, 2015 9:13 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Ex Fabula Spectacular
The Ex Fabula storytelling series invites Milwaukeeans of all stripes to tell stories to a live audience without using notes. At the end of most Ex Fabula events, the audience votes for its favorite story, but the series’ super-sized more
Dec 11, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee