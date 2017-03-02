RSS

On Saturday, March 11 the Walker’s Point bar and restaurantDrink Wisconsinbly Pub will celebrate one year in business with a “firstbirthday party.”The celebration begins at 3 p.m. and the first 50 guestswill receive a .. more

Mar 2, 2017 7:26 PM Around MKE

This coming Tuesday at 7:30 p.m., Ex Fabula will hold theirfirst StorySlam of the 2017 season, at Lakefront Brewery (1872 N. CommerceStreet). The theme of the show is “water," a topic that will undoubtedly inspire a number of tales rel.. more

Feb 15, 2017 7:53 PM Around MKE 1 Comments

FrankSinatra was never content to stand behind the microphone and sing to a liveaudience. He developed a parallel career as a movie actor and embraced the newmedium of television with a series of specials. A set of four DVDs.. more

Jun 20, 2016 2:44 PM I Hate Hollywood

ExFabula will be celebrating personal storytelling again tonight with a series of monologues assembled for an event bearing the title: “Come Clean.” This is, of course, presuming that I haven’t grossly misread the information provided onl.. more

Sep 17, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Milwaukee’s Panalure fill their debut album with stories about violence, regrets and sins of the flesh. more

Jan 20, 2015 9:56 PM Local Music

Milwaukee-based Folky Bluesy Jazz pop group Panalure is putting out a new album. The music has a delicious melancholy about it. Some of the lyrics might not seem entirely out of place in goth rock or death metal, but Panalure’s stuff has a much mo.. more

Jan 11, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

If Tuesday is as "fat"as a proper Mardi Gras celebration would have us believe, then there should beplenty left over from Fat Tuesday for Giving Tuesday. What is "GivingTuesday", you ask? Giving Tuesday is "a global day ded.. more

Nov 4, 2014 9:24 PM Visual Arts

Powerful Pols: Julilly Kohler’s spectacular environmentally friendly home overflowed with enthusiastic supporters of female Assembly candidates. Hosted by outgoing state Rep. Sandy more

Jun 25, 2014 1:16 AM Around MKE

 FredAstaire is probably the most famous dancer of the last century, rivaled only byhis sometime partner, Ginger Rogers. Astaire’s acting was often an excuse for him to break into dance; his singing was arestrained counter.. more

Jan 9, 2014 5:45 PM I Hate Hollywood

Not so long ago in a restaurant not so far away, five inspired young men and women dined together on Indian food—and something extraordinary happened. Over Maharaja’s curries and masalas, they pledged to create an more

Dec 31, 2013 1:43 AM A&E Feature

One of the East Side's most important music venues, The Jazz Estate is for sale, OnMilwaukee.com is reporting. Since the late '70s, the venue has been one of the city's most popular jazz hubs, and now it is one of the only spots on the East Side t.. more

Sep 11, 2013 7:00 PM On Music

Ex Fabula, a local storytelling organization, has proven enormously successful since its creation five years ago. A grassroots, not-for-profit group, it has grown steadily in audience size and offerings and has just named Megan more

Aug 7, 2013 2:02 AM Off the Cuff

Ever since The Bad Plus attracted way more attention than most of their contemporaries could ever dream of over a decade ago with their cover of Nirvana's "Smells Like Teen Spirit," the unexpected cover has been the surest way for a jazz act to ga.. more

May 2, 2013 9:00 PM On Music

The Greendale Community Theatre has a history of doing things that might not fit into people's traditional stereotype of community theatre. Next month, the company that brought productions of RENT and Batboy: The Musical to the stage in recent ye.. more

Dec 27, 2012 3:35 PM Theater

The Ex Fabula storytelling slam invites Milwaukeeans of all stripes to share comedic or dramatic five-minute stories in front of a live audience... more

Nov 16, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The Ex Fabula storytelling series invites Milwaukeeans of all stripes to share comedic or dramatic five-minute stories in front of a live audience without using... more

Oct 11, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Whether it's humorous, touching, instructive or entertaining, everybody has a story to tell. And communities have always come together around shared storytelling. Over time, strangers may become neighbors because of these common narratives.... more

May 25, 2011 12:00 AM A&E Feature

The Ex Fabula storytelling series invites Milwaukeeans of all stripes to share comedic or dramatic five-minute stories in front of a live audience without using notes. At the end of the night, the audience votes for its favorite story. more

Apr 12, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The Ex Fabula storytelling series invites Milwaukeeans of all stripes to share comedic or dramatic five-minute stories in front of a live audience without using notes. At the end of the night, the audience votes for its favorite story. more

Feb 15, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The Ex Fabula storytelling series invites Milwaukeeans of all stripes to share comedic or dramatic five-minute stories with a live audience without using notes. At the end of the night, the audience votes for its favorite story. Each month’... more

Jan 11, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

