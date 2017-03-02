Ex Fabula
Drink Wisconsinbly Pub Celebrates First Birthday
On Saturday, March 11 the Walker’s Point bar and restaurantDrink Wisconsinbly Pub will celebrate one year in business with a “firstbirthday party.”The celebration begins at 3 p.m. and the first 50 guestswill receive a .. more
Mar 2, 2017 7:26 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Ex Fabula’s StorySlam Takes Us to the Water to Support a New Milwaukee App
This coming Tuesday at 7:30 p.m., Ex Fabula will hold theirfirst StorySlam of the 2017 season, at Lakefront Brewery (1872 N. CommerceStreet). The theme of the show is “water," a topic that will undoubtedly inspire a number of tales rel.. more
Feb 15, 2017 7:53 PM Matthew J. Prigge Around MKE 1 Comments
Frank Sinatra Collection
FrankSinatra was never content to stand behind the microphone and sing to a liveaudience. He developed a parallel career as a movie actor and embraced the newmedium of television with a series of specials. A set of four DVDs.. more
Jun 20, 2016 2:44 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Cleaning with Ex Fabula Tonight
ExFabula will be celebrating personal storytelling again tonight with a series of monologues assembled for an event bearing the title: “Come Clean.” This is, of course, presuming that I haven’t grossly misread the information provided onl.. more
Sep 17, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Panalure Share Dark Tales on ‘The Bones’
Milwaukee’s Panalure fill their debut album with stories about violence, regrets and sins of the flesh. more
Jan 20, 2015 9:56 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Panalure and Ex Fabula at Anodyne
Milwaukee-based Folky Bluesy Jazz pop group Panalure is putting out a new album. The music has a delicious melancholy about it. Some of the lyrics might not seem entirely out of place in goth rock or death metal, but Panalure’s stuff has a much mo.. more
Jan 11, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Giving Tuesday @ the John Michael Kohler Arts Center
If Tuesday is as "fat"as a proper Mardi Gras celebration would have us believe, then there should beplenty left over from Fat Tuesday for Giving Tuesday. What is "GivingTuesday", you ask? Giving Tuesday is "a global day ded.. more
Nov 4, 2014 9:24 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Boris and Doris On the Town
Powerful Pols: Julilly Kohler’s spectacular environmentally friendly home overflowed with enthusiastic supporters of female Assembly candidates. Hosted by outgoing state Rep. Sandy more
Jun 25, 2014 1:16 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Fred Astaire Sings
FredAstaire is probably the most famous dancer of the last century, rivaled only byhis sometime partner, Ginger Rogers. Astaire’s acting was often an excuse for him to break into dance; his singing was arestrained counter.. more
Jan 9, 2014 5:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Milwaukee's Grassroots Storytellers
Not so long ago in a restaurant not so far away, five inspired young men and women dined together on Indian food—and something extraordinary happened. Over Maharaja’s curries and masalas, they pledged to create an more
Dec 31, 2013 1:43 AM Marie Kohler A&E Feature
The Jazz Estate is For Sale
One of the East Side's most important music venues, The Jazz Estate is for sale, OnMilwaukee.com is reporting. Since the late '70s, the venue has been one of the city's most popular jazz hubs, and now it is one of the only spots on the East Side t.. more
Sep 11, 2013 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Fabulous Stories
Ex Fabula, a local storytelling organization, has proven enormously successful since its creation five years ago. A grassroots, not-for-profit group, it has grown steadily in audience size and offerings and has just named Megan more
Aug 7, 2013 2:02 AM Marie Kohler Off the Cuff
Stream The Jamie Breiwick Quartet's Neo-Bop Album, "Spirits"
Ever since The Bad Plus attracted way more attention than most of their contemporaries could ever dream of over a decade ago with their cover of Nirvana's "Smells Like Teen Spirit," the unexpected cover has been the surest way for a jazz act to ga.. more
May 2, 2013 9:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
GCT Stages NEXT TO NORMAL Next Month
The Greendale Community Theatre has a history of doing things that might not fit into people's traditional stereotype of community theatre. Next month, the company that brought productions of RENT and Batboy: The Musical to the stage in recent ye.. more
Dec 27, 2012 3:35 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Ex Fabula
Nov 16, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Ex Fabula storytelling series invites Milwaukeeans of all stripes to share comedic or dramatic five-minute stories in front of a live audience without using... more
Oct 11, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Ex Fabula: Building a Storied Tradition
Whether it's humorous, touching, instructive or entertaining, everybody has a story to tell. And communities have always come together around shared storytelling. Over time, strangers may become neighbors because of these common narratives.... more
May 25, 2011 12:00 AM Susan Harpt Grimes A&E Feature
The Ex Fabula storytelling series invites Milwaukeeans of all stripes to share comedic or dramatic five-minute stories in front of a live audience without using notes. At the end of the night, the audience votes for its favorite story. more
Apr 12, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Ex Fabula storytelling series invites Milwaukeeans of all stripes to share comedic or dramatic five-minute stories in front of a live audience without using notes. At the end of the night, the audience votes for its favorite story. more
Feb 15, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Ex Fabula storytelling series invites Milwaukeeans of all stripes to share comedic or dramatic five-minute stories with a live audience without using notes. At the end of the night, the audience votes for its favorite story. Each month’... more
Jan 11, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee