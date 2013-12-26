Exchanges
Milwaukee's Insurance Rates Are High, And Policies Are Low Quality
Residents of Milwaukee and Racine are paying 23% more or an extra $1,810 annually for large-group health insurance than Madison-area residents, according to a new analysis by more
Dec 26, 2013
Understanding Obamacare: States Have Flexibility to Deliver Health Care
Question: Can states improve upon the Obamacare?Answer: Yes. From the beginning, advocates had pushed to allow states the option of going above and beyond the requirements more
Dec 16, 2013
Obamacare in Wisconsin: Can We Make the Affordable Care Act Work?
It’s been a rough couple of weeks for Obamacare.Yes, the Affordable Care Act survived a defunding attempt that crippled Washington. But the more
Oct 30, 2013
Issue of the Week: Walker’s Desperate Lies About Obamacare
It’s no secret that Gov. Scott Walker wants Obamacare to fail.Walker is afraid that Obama’s health reform law will make good on its promises to provide affordable more
Sep 11, 2013
Is State Government Going To Be Toxic for Another Two Years?
On Nov. 6, Democratic candidates for Assembly offices in Wisconsin earned almost 200,000 more votes than their Republican counterparts, yet they’ll be in the minority in that chamber and in the state Senate for the next two more
Nov 19, 2012
Was Scott Walker For Obamacare Before He Was Against It?
You just can’t please some people.Gov. Scott Walker is playing a high-stakes game of chicken—a game that could seriously affect the state’s citizens and health care industry—by stalling on implementing the federal Affordable Care Act’s requ... more
Nov 14, 2012