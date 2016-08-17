RSS

Chinese Lantern Festival, China Lights, will offer an exclusive preview presentation of October’s exhibition, which includes 40 sculptural lantern displays, at Boerner Botanical Gardens On Thursday, September29. Attendees wil.. more

Aug 17, 2016 7:56 PM Around MKE

One great thing about making large-scale artwork is that you rarely have trouble standing out while filling a space. One not-so-great thing about making large-scale artwork is that you need a large-scale vehicle to move it when that show inevitabl.. more

Jun 8, 2015 4:49 PM Visual Arts

Artist, friend, sibling, lover, boss—when your identity is tied up in your current circumstances, can you ever fully define yourself?Can you integrate all aspects of your identity into one self at all times, or are you only certain self.. more

May 15, 2015 8:40 PM Visual Arts

Conquest & Cover-up is about the inherent conflict in establishing one’s own beliefs “for the greater good” yet simultaneously keeping much of the operation secret, censoring certain less-desirable information, and silencing outspoken critics.. more

Apr 30, 2015 9:27 PM Visual Arts

Photo: facebook.com/goodkindbayview

One of Bay View’s most anticipated new restaurants will open this weekend. Located in the former Mama DeMarinis location at 2457 S. Wentworth Ave., on one of the neighborhood's quieter residential blocks, Goodkind arrives to high expectations than.. more

Jun 20, 2014 5:00 PM Around MKE

Sadly, Green Gallery West didn’t survive the July fire that engulfed a building on Riverwest’s Center Street. Fortunately, however, artist and owner John Riepenhoff quietly perseveres at Green Gallery East more

Nov 6, 2012 1:30 PM Visual Arts

Next Chapter Bookshop welcomes Iraq War veteran Kevin Powers, author of The Yellow Birds, on Friday, Sept. 14, at 7 p.m. The Yellow Birds is a breathtaking account of friendship and loss told... more

Sep 11, 2012 8:00 AM Books

Cecelia Condit is a professor of film and media at UW-Milwaukee who sees her artistic practice akin to being a storyteller. The pieces in her exhibition at the Madison Museum of... more

Jul 16, 2012 12:00 AM Visual Arts

A perfect blend of academic excellence and artistic creativity, the Milwaukee Public Museum's “Art and the Animal” exhibition (through Sept. 3) displays award-winning artwork from the Society of Animal Artists. Members of the society expl more

Jul 3, 2012 12:00 AM Visual Arts

“Life Lived Large,” through June 30 at Tory Folliard Gallery in the Third Ward, features a feast of paintings and sculptures by Wisconsin's Lon Michels, who arrived June 2, supported by a pre-exhibition documentary film detailing his sear more

Jun 19, 2012 12:00 AM Visual Arts

The Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts began with the hopes of becoming a cultural beacon in Milwaukee's western suburbs. A grassroots committee inspired that dream in 1993. After several major revisions to their plans... more

May 21, 2012 12:00 AM Visual Arts

When looking at a painting by Ruth Grotenrath, it is hard not to feel exuberant. Her paintings, particularly from the 1940s onward, plunge us into the delights of a bright palette and complex rhythms of pattern, manifest through still lifes... more

Apr 3, 2012 12:00 AM Visual Arts

Dean Jensen Gallery is now a 25-year tradition in Milwaukee's modern art scene. Just before the gallery opened in 1987, Russell Bowman, then executive director of the Milwaukee Art Museum, introduced Jensen to the wonders of... more

Mar 26, 2012 12:00 AM Visual Arts

Jason Ilstrup, housekeeping manager of the Fifth Ward’s Iron Horse Hotel, was a Peace Corps leader in Niger, became a lawyer and worked in Congress before abandoning his legal career to become a bellhop. He describes his international servi... more

Nov 23, 2010 12:00 AM Off the Cuff 4 Comments

When in the mood for veal, one restaurant always comes to mind: Caterina’s Ristorante (9104 W. Oklahoma Ave.). Entrees include chicken, steak, lamb, pork and seafood, but the prime attraction remains the veal, which is offered in six differ... more

Jul 28, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview

Even in the midst of a disappointing, inconsistent season, Milwaukee Brewers fans could take pride in the selection of three legitimate All-Stars—Ryan Braun, Corey Hart and Yovani Gallardo—to the 2010 All-Star Game.Long-suffering Brewers fa... more

Jul 20, 2010 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 1 Comments

Many restaurants use the term “bistro” lightly, often forgetting that the origin of the word is French. But the Pastiche Bistro, which opened a few months ago under the helm of chef/owner Michael Engel, understands the proper meaning.This s... more

Jul 14, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview

The sound of the packing envelope being cut open is as loud and jarring as the breaking of bones. In the opening scene of The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo, an aging corporate baron, Henrik Vanger, tremblingly opens the package in the lonely ... more

Apr 6, 2010 12:00 AM Film Reviews 1 Comments

Crisp Pizza Bar & Lounge adds another unique element to the diverse scene along Brady Street. The pizza-centric menu makes perfect sense, since Crisp is located in the space that once housed Vucciria and its wood-fired pizza ovens.The kitch... more

Apr 6, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview 2 Comments

I can’t find any proof of it, but I’m pretty sure locally-bred nonlinear intellectual Matt Cook once said that DaVinci had invented a working helicopter long before they’d ever come up with a practical airplane. I don’t know if this is true and I .. more

Aug 31, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

