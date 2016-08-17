Exhibit
China Lights Offers Preview of Botanical Gardens Exhibition
Chinese Lantern Festival, China Lights, will offer an exclusive preview presentation of October’s exhibition, which includes 40 sculptural lantern displays, at Boerner Botanical Gardens On Thursday, September29. Attendees wil.. more
Aug 17, 2016 7:56 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Daniel Fleming Art Blog
One great thing about making large-scale artwork is that you rarely have trouble standing out while filling a space. One not-so-great thing about making large-scale artwork is that you need a large-scale vehicle to move it when that show inevitabl.. more
Jun 8, 2015 4:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Daniel Fleming Art Blog
Artist, friend, sibling, lover, boss—when your identity is tied up in your current circumstances, can you ever fully define yourself?Can you integrate all aspects of your identity into one self at all times, or are you only certain self.. more
May 15, 2015 8:40 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Daniel Fleming Art Blog
Conquest & Cover-up is about the inherent conflict in establishing one’s own beliefs “for the greater good” yet simultaneously keeping much of the operation secret, censoring certain less-desirable information, and silencing outspoken critics.. more
Apr 30, 2015 9:27 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Bay View's Goodkind Restaurant Opens This Weekend
One of Bay View’s most anticipated new restaurants will open this weekend. Located in the former Mama DeMarinis location at 2457 S. Wentworth Ave., on one of the neighborhood's quieter residential blocks, Goodkind arrives to high expectations than.. more
Jun 20, 2014 5:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Green Gallery East Displays Perseverance
Sadly, Green Gallery West didn’t survive the July fire that engulfed a building on Riverwest’s Center Street. Fortunately, however, artist and owner John Riepenhoff quietly perseveres at Green Gallery East more
Nov 6, 2012 1:30 PM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Powers Discusses ‘Yellow Birds’ at Next Chapter
Next Chapter Bookshop welcomes Iraq War veteran Kevin Powers, author of The Yellow Birds, on Friday, Sept. 14, at 7 p.m. The Yellow Birds is a breathtaking account of friendship and loss told... more
Sep 11, 2012 8:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books
Space and Time 'Within a Stone's Throw'
Cecelia Condit is a professor of film and media at UW-Milwaukee who sees her artistic practice akin to being a storyteller. The pieces in her exhibition at the Madison Museum of... more
Jul 16, 2012 12:00 AM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Milwaukee Public Museum's Entertaining 'Art and the Animal'
A perfect blend of academic excellence and artistic creativity, the Milwaukee Public Museum's “Art and the Animal” exhibition (through Sept. 3) displays award-winning artwork from the Society of Animal Artists. Members of the society expl more
Jul 3, 2012 12:00 AM Elaine Zautke Visual Arts
Michels Living 'Large' at Folliard Gallery
“Life Lived Large,” through June 30 at Tory Folliard Gallery in the Third Ward, features a feast of paintings and sculptures by Wisconsin's Lon Michels, who arrived June 2, supported by a pre-exhibition documentary film detailing his sear more
Jun 19, 2012 12:00 AM Judith Ann Moriarty Visual Arts
Wilson Center's 10th Anniversary Celebrations
The Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts began with the hopes of becoming a cultural beacon in Milwaukee's western suburbs. A grassroots committee inspired that dream in 1993. After several major revisions to their plans... more
May 21, 2012 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
A Penchant for Brightness
When looking at a painting by Ruth Grotenrath, it is hard not to feel exuberant. Her paintings, particularly from the 1940s onward, plunge us into the delights of a bright palette and complex rhythms of pattern, manifest through still lifes... more
Apr 3, 2012 12:00 AM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Dean Jensen's Outsider Art
Dean Jensen Gallery is now a 25-year tradition in Milwaukee's modern art scene. Just before the gallery opened in 1987, Russell Bowman, then executive director of the Milwaukee Art Museum, introduced Jensen to the wonders of... more
Mar 26, 2012 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
The Journey From Bench to Bellhop
Jason Ilstrup, housekeeping manager of the Fifth Ward’s Iron Horse Hotel, was a Peace Corps leader in Niger, became a lawyer and worked in Congress before abandoning his legal career to become a bellhop. He describes his international servi... more
Nov 23, 2010 12:00 AM Kate Clark Off the Cuff 4 Comments
Caterina’s: Milwaukee’s Place for Veal
When in the mood for veal, one restaurant always comes to mind: Caterina’s Ristorante (9104 W. Oklahoma Ave.). Entrees include chicken, steak, lamb, pork and seafood, but the prime attraction remains the veal, which is offered in six differ... more
Jul 28, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Real All-Star Baseball
Even in the midst of a disappointing, inconsistent season, Milwaukee Brewers fans could take pride in the selection of three legitimate All-Stars—Ryan Braun, Corey Hart and Yovani Gallardo—to the 2010 All-Star Game.Long-suffering Brewers fa... more
Jul 20, 2010 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 1 Comments
Cozy French Dining in Bay View’s Pastiche Bistro
Many restaurants use the term “bistro” lightly, often forgetting that the origin of the word is French. But the Pastiche Bistro, which opened a few months ago under the helm of chef/owner Michael Engel, understands the proper meaning.This s... more
Jul 14, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo
The sound of the packing envelope being cut open is as loud and jarring as the breaking of bones. In the opening scene of The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo, an aging corporate baron, Henrik Vanger, tremblingly opens the package in the lonely ... more
Apr 6, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews 1 Comments
Crisp Pizza Bar & Lounge Lets You Get Creative
Crisp Pizza Bar & Lounge adds another unique element to the diverse scene along Brady Street. The pizza-centric menu makes perfect sense, since Crisp is located in the space that once housed Vucciria and its wood-fired pizza ovens.The kitch... more
Apr 6, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 2 Comments
Checking-In With The Stage Poets
I can’t find any proof of it, but I’m pretty sure locally-bred nonlinear intellectual Matt Cook once said that DaVinci had invented a working helicopter long before they’d ever come up with a practical airplane. I don’t know if this is true and I .. more
Aug 31, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater