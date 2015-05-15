RSS

Artist, friend, sibling, lover, boss—when your identity is tied up in your current circumstances, can you ever fully define yourself?Can you integrate all aspects of your identity into one self at all times, or are you only certain self.. more

May 15, 2015 8:40 PM Visual Arts

Conquest & Cover-up is about the inherent conflict in establishing one’s own beliefs “for the greater good” yet simultaneously keeping much of the operation secret, censoring certain less-desirable information, and silencing outspoken critics.. more

Apr 30, 2015 9:27 PM Visual Arts

The Racine Art Council ArtSpace Gallery is hosting an interactive walk-through-story exhibit March 6-April 25 that features original artworks based on local author/artist Jeff Levonian’s children’s book, “Sun, Sand, Soccer, and Lake Monster?”, .. more

Mar 4, 2015 5:49 PM Around MKE

Mount Mary University

There are manyways people choose to share their inner selves and Mount Mary University students,alumnae, faculty, administrators and staff have depicted an interpretation oftheir souls via ink drawings for everyone to see.  The “DrawYour Soul .. more

Oct 9, 2014 7:30 PM Around MKE

Fahimeh Vahdat has described herself as, "as an Iranian-American Baha’i woman and artist living in exile,” adding that her word “addresses the experience of ‘in-betweenness’, as Eastern and Western ways of living merge and separate.” ... more

Dec 3, 2012 8:00 AM Visual Arts

The Charles Allis Art Museum presents “Wisconsin’s Own: Aaron Boyd,” an exhibition sure to delight the eye and the imagination.Boyd, who grew up in Milwaukee and still calls the city home, works from a studio more

Nov 19, 2012 8:21 PM Visual Arts

The world is awash with information. For example, painter Peter Barrickman’s résumé, posted online at thegreengallery.biz, tracks his considerable national and international credentials. A 2002 BFA from more

Nov 19, 2012 8:18 PM Visual Arts

The newly shaped Portrait Society Gallery (PSG), in the Third Ward’s Marshall Building, opened Nov. 9. Six-plus months is a long time to walk around in dusty debris, but the gallery is up and running and proprietor more

Nov 12, 2012 4:11 PM Visual Arts

Art unites two generations at Cardinal Stritch University’s Northwestern Mutual Art Gallery in the unique “Baylor Family Exhibition.” A. Helen Baylor, author of the book Her Own Patch of Rain: The Prayer of a Young Daughter more

Nov 12, 2012 4:08 PM Visual Arts

The current exhibition at the Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum is titled “Garden of Curious Delights,” but be careful of what preliminary images that may conjure up. This exhibition is not about exotic plants or charming more

Nov 6, 2012 1:34 PM Visual Arts

Featuring paintings rarely seen outside of Britain, the Milwaukee Art Museum’s exhibition “Rembrandt, Van Dyck, Gainsborough: The Treasures of Kenwood House, London” presents the incomparable art collection... more

Oct 24, 2012 9:53 PM Visual Arts

You won’t fall asleep counting sheep in Laura Dronzek’s “Flowers & Animals” exhibition at Tory Folliard Gallery (233 N. Milwaukee St.), though perhaps you’ll share this much-honored Madison artist’s dreamy... more

Oct 22, 2012 10:45 PM Visual Arts

Four Thumbs Up: Seeing 11 movies over the 15-day Milwaukee Film Festival, and still wanting more, was a testament to this year’s film selection and diverse programming. B&D highlights included a midnight viewing of wildly funny and... more

Oct 17, 2012 8:00 AM Around MKE

This year's “Nohl Fellowships Exhibition” has the feeling of capturing particular facets of contemporary culture. The six artists and the collective (American Fantasy Classics) featured in the exhibit draw from undercurrents... more

Oct 9, 2012 2:56 PM Visual Arts

October 2012 marks a milestone in the career of gallery owner Dean Jensen. After writing about art, music, theater and travel for the former Milwaukee Sentinel, Jensen founded Dean Jensen Gallery in October 1987... more

Oct 8, 2012 1:34 PM Visual Arts

Gary John Gresl's "possible solo finale" exhibition, “An Assembler,” brings together more than three dozen of his assemblages and photographs. The effect is like walking through an array of grottos or shrines... more

Oct 4, 2012 4:33 PM Visual Arts

As the Dominion Gallery in Riverwest approaches its first anniversary, it introduces a new artist to its regular roster with the current exhibition “The Carol Show,” featuring pastel drawings by Carol Curley... more

Sep 26, 2012 4:04 PM Visual Arts

The John Michael Kohler Arts Center (JMKAC) celebrates its 45th anniversary with a tribute to the 21st-century family. Multiple exhibitions provoke discussion about who and what constitutes family... more

Sep 25, 2012 2:27 PM Visual Arts

Grete Marks is a name sharp and to the point, as sleek and no-nonsense as the huge photograph of her at the Milwaukee Art Museum exhibition “Grete Marks: When Modern Was Degenerate” (through Jan. 1, 2013)... more

Sep 19, 2012 3:34 PM Visual Arts

Born in a German basement during an air raid in 1942, artist Derk Hansen later immigrated to America. His art has evolved from his diverse life experiences: window stylist, art restorer, art gallery owner, photographer... more

Sep 19, 2012 3:25 PM Visual Arts

