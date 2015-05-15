Exhibition
Daniel Fleming Art Blog
Artist, friend, sibling, lover, boss—when your identity is tied up in your current circumstances, can you ever fully define yourself?Can you integrate all aspects of your identity into one self at all times, or are you only certain self.. more
May 15, 2015 8:40 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Conquest & Cover-up is about the inherent conflict in establishing one’s own beliefs “for the greater good” yet simultaneously keeping much of the operation secret, censoring certain less-desirable information, and silencing outspoken critics.. more
Apr 30, 2015 9:27 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
An Interactive Story Exhibition at ArtSpace Gallery
The Racine Art Council ArtSpace Gallery is hosting an interactive walk-through-story exhibit March 6-April 25 that features original artworks based on local author/artist Jeff Levonian’s children’s book, “Sun, Sand, Soccer, and Lake Monster?”, .. more
Mar 4, 2015 5:49 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
‘Draw Your Soul’ Art Exhibit at Mount Mary’s Marian Gallery
There are manyways people choose to share their inner selves and Mount Mary University students,alumnae, faculty, administrators and staff have depicted an interpretation oftheir souls via ink drawings for everyone to see. The “DrawYour Soul .. more
Oct 9, 2014 7:30 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
Voices and Veils: Fahimeh Vahdat at RedLine
Fahimeh Vahdat has described herself as, "as an Iranian-American Baha’i woman and artist living in exile,” adding that her word “addresses the experience of ‘in-betweenness’, as Eastern and Western ways of living merge and separate.” ... more
Dec 3, 2012 8:00 AM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Allis Shines Light on Local Artist Aaron Boyd
The Charles Allis Art Museum presents “Wisconsin’s Own: Aaron Boyd,” an exhibition sure to delight the eye and the imagination.Boyd, who grew up in Milwaukee and still calls the city home, works from a studio more
Nov 19, 2012 8:21 PM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Barrickman’s World
The world is awash with information. For example, painter Peter Barrickman’s résumé, posted online at thegreengallery.biz, tracks his considerable national and international credentials. A 2002 BFA from more
Nov 19, 2012 8:18 PM Judith Ann Moriarty Visual Arts
Portrait Society Relaunched (With Style)
The newly shaped Portrait Society Gallery (PSG), in the Third Ward’s Marshall Building, opened Nov. 9. Six-plus months is a long time to walk around in dusty debris, but the gallery is up and running and proprietor more
Nov 12, 2012 4:11 PM Judith Ann Moriarty Visual Arts
Cardinal Stritch Displays Baylor Family Legacy
Art unites two generations at Cardinal Stritch University’s Northwestern Mutual Art Gallery in the unique “Baylor Family Exhibition.” A. Helen Baylor, author of the book Her Own Patch of Rain: The Prayer of a Young Daughter more
Nov 12, 2012 4:08 PM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Villa Terrace’s Provocative ‘Curious Delights’
The current exhibition at the Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum is titled “Garden of Curious Delights,” but be careful of what preliminary images that may conjure up. This exhibition is not about exotic plants or charming more
Nov 6, 2012 1:34 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Rembrandt Up Close
Featuring paintings rarely seen outside of Britain, the Milwaukee Art Museum’s exhibition “Rembrandt, Van Dyck, Gainsborough: The Treasures of Kenwood House, London” presents the incomparable art collection... more
Oct 24, 2012 9:53 PM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Dronzek’s Dreamy Visions at Folliard Gallery
You won’t fall asleep counting sheep in Laura Dronzek’s “Flowers & Animals” exhibition at Tory Folliard Gallery (233 N. Milwaukee St.), though perhaps you’ll share this much-honored Madison artist’s dreamy... more
Oct 22, 2012 10:45 PM Judith Ann Moriarty Visual Arts
Boris and Doris On the Town
Four Thumbs Up: Seeing 11 movies over the 15-day Milwaukee Film Festival, and still wanting more, was a testament to this year’s film selection and diverse programming. B&D highlights included a midnight viewing of wildly funny and... more
Oct 17, 2012 8:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
‘Nohl Fellowships Exhibition’ Examines Contemporary Culture
This year's “Nohl Fellowships Exhibition” has the feeling of capturing particular facets of contemporary culture. The six artists and the collective (American Fantasy Classics) featured in the exhibit draw from undercurrents... more
Oct 9, 2012 2:56 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
‘25 for 25’ Toasts Jensen’s Silver Anniversary
October 2012 marks a milestone in the career of gallery owner Dean Jensen. After writing about art, music, theater and travel for the former Milwaukee Sentinel, Jensen founded Dean Jensen Gallery in October 1987... more
Oct 8, 2012 1:34 PM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Gary John Gresl: An Assembler
Gary John Gresl's "possible solo finale" exhibition, “An Assembler,” brings together more than three dozen of his assemblages and photographs. The effect is like walking through an array of grottos or shrines... more
Oct 4, 2012 4:33 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Carol Curley, Francis Ford at Dominion Gallery
As the Dominion Gallery in Riverwest approaches its first anniversary, it introduces a new artist to its regular roster with the current exhibition “The Carol Show,” featuring pastel drawings by Carol Curley... more
Sep 26, 2012 4:04 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Kohler Arts Center Celebrates Family, 45th Anniversary
The John Michael Kohler Arts Center (JMKAC) celebrates its 45th anniversary with a tribute to the 21st-century family. Multiple exhibitions provoke discussion about who and what constitutes family... more
Sep 25, 2012 2:27 PM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
‘When Modern Was Degenerate’ Shows Artist Ahead of Her Time
Grete Marks is a name sharp and to the point, as sleek and no-nonsense as the huge photograph of her at the Milwaukee Art Museum exhibition “Grete Marks: When Modern Was Degenerate” (through Jan. 1, 2013)... more
Sep 19, 2012 3:34 PM Judith Ann Moriarty Visual Arts
Derk Hansen: A Life in the Landscape
Born in a German basement during an air raid in 1942, artist Derk Hansen later immigrated to America. His art has evolved from his diverse life experiences: window stylist, art restorer, art gallery owner, photographer... more
Sep 19, 2012 3:25 PM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts