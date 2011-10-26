The Exonerated
The Exonerated
Anti-death-penalty activists and first-time playwrights Jessica Blank and Erik Jensen wrote their play The Exonerated based on interviews with more... more
Oct 26, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Exonerated
Anti-death-penalty activists and first-time playwrights Jessica Blank and Erik Jensen wrote their play The Exonerated based on interviews with more... more
Oct 24, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Exonerated
Anti-death-penalty activists and first-time playwrights Jessica Blank and Erik Jensen wrote their play The Exonerated based on interviews with more... more
Oct 23, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Exonerated
Anti-death-penalty activists and first-time playwrights Jessica Blank and Erik Jensen wrote their play The Exonerated based on interviews with more... more
Oct 19, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Ushers for the Exonerated
I never quite got a request like this before. Seeing as how I’m always interested in helping out in whatever way I can, Next Act Theatre has put out a call for ushers to round out its run of The Exonerated. It’s a really powerful drama and a .. more
Oct 18, 2011 12:53 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Exonerated
Anti-death-penalty activists and first-time playwrights Jessica Blank and Erik Jensen wrote their play The Exonerated based on interviews with more... more
Oct 16, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Exonerated
Anti-death-penalty activists and first-time playwrights Jessica Blank and Erik Jensen wrote their play The Exonerated based on interviews with more... more
Oct 14, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Exonerated
Anti-death-penalty activists and first-time playwrights Jessica Blank and Erik Jensen wrote their play The Exonerated based on interviews with more... more
Oct 12, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Exonerated
Anti-death-penalty activists and first-time playwrights Jessica Blank and Erik Jensen wrote their play The Exonerated based on interviews with more... more
Oct 9, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Exonerated
Anti-death-penalty activists and first-time playwrights Jessica Blank and Erik Jensen wrote their play The Exonerated based on interviews with more... more
Oct 8, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Exonerated
Anti-death-penalty activists and first-time playwrights Jessica Blank and Erik Jensen wrote their play The Exonerated based on interviews with more than... more
Oct 7, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Exonerated
Anti-death-penalty activists and first-time playwrights Jessica Blank and Erik Jensen wrote their play The Exonerated based on interviews with more... more
Oct 6, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Beatallica
The joke should have grown stale by now—band mashes up Beatles favorites with Metallica lyrics and a thrash-metal attitude—but Milwaukee’s Beatallica keeps finding ways to keep it fresh on its latest album, Masterful Mystery Tour,,Today more
Jul 31, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee