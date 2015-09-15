RSS

The Exotics

The Exotics will mark their 20th anniversary with a career retrospective album, Twangy Surf & Spy Themes. more

Sep 15, 2015 6:12 PM Local Music 1 Comments

Jon Ziegler is a musician with deep roots. He’s played early-’60s surf instrumentals with The Exotics and fronted the ’50s R&B-infused Uptown Savages. Both bands continue to perform, but in 2012 he co-founded Doghouse Flowers. Grounded in a... more

May 14, 2014 1:28 AM Local Music

Sep 15, 2012 2:31 PM I Hate Hollywood

Field Report\'s <a href=\"/article-19699-field-reports-moment.html\">self-titled debut</a> is this week\'s big local releaseand judging by the interest the record has already received from seemingly every major music publication, it\'s looking lik.. more

Aug 31, 2012 5:00 PM On Music

The Exotics were already together when people started talking to them about this cool new movie called Pulp Fiction. It wasn't so much the plot, or John Travolta's career revival, but the music that was the conversation starter... more

Jul 17, 2012 12:00 AM Local Music

Spurred in part by the soundtrack to Pulp Fiction, the mid-’90s saw a revival of instrumental surf music. Milwaukee’s leading exponents of the surf revival, The Exotics, became a mainstay on the Midwest circuit, touring nationally more

Feb 27, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Nov 7, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Nov 4, 2009 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

