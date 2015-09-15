The Exotics
Surfing with The Exotics
The Exotics will mark their 20th anniversary with a career retrospective album, Twangy Surf & Spy Themes. more
Sep 15, 2015 6:12 PM David Luhrssen Local Music 1 Comments
Doghouse Flowers Revisits Country Rock
Jon Ziegler is a musician with deep roots. He’s played early-’60s surf instrumentals with The Exotics and fronted the ’50s R&B-infused Uptown Savages. Both bands continue to perform, but in 2012 he co-founded Doghouse Flowers. Grounded in a... more
May 14, 2014 1:28 AM David Luhrssen Local Music
Sep 15, 2012 2:31 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Another Round of Haunted Spirituals From Old Earth
Field Report\'s <a href=\"/article-19699-field-reports-moment.html\">self-titled debut</a> is this week\'s big local releaseand judging by the interest the record has already received from seemingly every major music publication, it\'s looking lik.. more
Aug 31, 2012 5:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
A Splash of Surf
The Exotics were already together when people started talking to them about this cool new movie called Pulp Fiction. It wasn't so much the plot, or John Travolta's career revival, but the music that was the conversation starter... more
Jul 17, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Local Music
The Exotics
Spurred in part by the soundtrack to Pulp Fiction, the mid-’90s saw a revival of instrumental surf music. Milwaukee’s leading exponents of the surf revival, The Exotics, became a mainstay on the Midwest circuit, touring nationally more
Feb 27, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Nov 7, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
