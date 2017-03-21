RSS

Experience Hendrix

lumineers.jpg.jpe

The Lumineers bring their newly intimate sound to a very large venue, while Peter Frampton goes acoustic. more

Mar 21, 2017 2:18 PM This Week in Milwaukee

twim_ufo.jpg.jpe

The Boss returns to the Bradley Center, while local restaurant compete for the crown at WMSE’s Rockabilly Chili contest. more

Mar 1, 2016 3:13 PM This Week in Milwaukee

 Although it had no stars and a low budget, Napoleon Dynamite found an audienceoutside the usual indie film circles. Marking the anniversary of its release, “ Napoleon Dynamite : 10 Sweet Years” is aBlu-ray/DVD set with the expected deleted s.. more

May 3, 2014 3:17 PM I Hate Hollywood

Quite often when I’m seeing decent, convincing, visceral stage combat, I’ll look in the program and find out that Christopher Elst was the fight choreographer. Stage combat is very, very difficult to get right--especially when there are no weapon.. more

Apr 29, 2014 10:00 AM Theater

hendrix-banner.jpg.jpe

Intended as an authorized companion piece to 2010’s Valleys of Neptune, which unearthed the final studio recordings of the original Jimi Hendrix Experience, People, Hell and Angels explores previously unreleased and often more

Mar 8, 2013 2:19 AM Album Reviews

blogimage10249.jpe

Composed of a number of stellarguitarists and vocalists, the three-hour-plus show amazed throughout, exceedingexpectations and truly honoring the genius talent of Hendrix, who died 40 yearsago at age 27. Highlights? There were many to rais... more

Mar 24, 2010 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

blogimage10219.jpe

Some of the biggest names in blues have grouped together to form the most overqualified Jimi Hendrix cover band of all time. This year’s Experience Hendrix tour features next-generation blues icons Jonny Lang and Kenny Wayne Shepherd... more

Mar 21, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage9143.jpe

The concert event of the year is coming to Milwaukee! The 2010 Tribute Tour - Experience Hendrix is coming to the ,Sponsored Events more

Mar 21, 2010 12:00 AM Sponsored Content

SOCIAL UPDATES