This Week in Milwaukee: March 23-29, 2017
The Lumineers bring their newly intimate sound to a very large venue, while Peter Frampton goes acoustic. more
Mar 21, 2017 2:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee: March 3-9
The Boss returns to the Bradley Center, while local restaurant compete for the crown at WMSE’s Rockabilly Chili contest. more
Mar 1, 2016 3:13 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Napoleon Dynamite at 10
Although it had no stars and a low budget, Napoleon Dynamite found an audienceoutside the usual indie film circles. Marking the anniversary of its release, “ Napoleon Dynamite : 10 Sweet Years” is aBlu-ray/DVD set with the expected deleted s.. more
May 3, 2014 3:17 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Learn To Fight With Elst
Quite often when I’m seeing decent, convincing, visceral stage combat, I’ll look in the program and find out that Christopher Elst was the fight choreographer. Stage combat is very, very difficult to get right--especially when there are no weapon.. more
Apr 29, 2014 10:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Jimi Hendrix
Intended as an authorized companion piece to 2010’s Valleys of Neptune, which unearthed the final studio recordings of the original Jimi Hendrix Experience, People, Hell and Angels explores previously unreleased and often more
Mar 8, 2013 2:19 AM Michael Popke Album Reviews
Experience Hendrix @ The Riverside Theater
Composed of a number of stellarguitarists and vocalists, the three-hour-plus show amazed throughout, exceedingexpectations and truly honoring the genius talent of Hendrix, who died 40 yearsago at age 27. Highlights? There were many to rais... more
Mar 24, 2010 12:00 AM Harry Cherkinian Concert Reviews
Experience Hendrix
Some of the biggest names in blues have grouped together to form the most overqualified Jimi Hendrix cover band of all time. This year’s Experience Hendrix tour features next-generation blues icons Jonny Lang and Kenny Wayne Shepherd... more
Mar 21, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Experience Hendrix (3/21)
The concert event of the year is coming to Milwaukee! The 2010 Tribute Tour - Experience Hendrix is coming to the ,Sponsored Events more
Mar 21, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Sponsored Content