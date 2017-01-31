Experimental Music
The Experimental Education Series Looks to Offer a Gateway into the Experimental Music Scene
Peter J Woods’ new series of electronic shows and workshops puts the focus on women in experimental music. more
Jan 31, 2017 4:31 PM Jamie Lee Rake Local Music
Pressboard, Max Holiday, Victor Orozco, Hot Science and The Demix @ Quarters Rock N’ Roll Palace
Generous doses of acid house kept the crowd dancing at the most recent installment of Milwaukee’s long-running MELT concert series. more
Nov 28, 2016 10:16 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
The MELT Music Series Marks its Return on Black Friday
Nov 15, 2016 3:51 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Noh Band @ Sugar Maple
The experimental jazz trio Noh Band pushed their sound to metal-esque extremes for a sold-out show at the Sugar Maple. more
Oct 31, 2016 1:02 PM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
Synth Fest MKE Looks Beyond the Moog
In its inaugural year, Synth Fest MKE aims to bring together disparate corners of Milwaukee’s electronic music scene. more
Jul 19, 2016 3:02 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Invisible Guy at Sugar Maple
The clarinetplays a decisive role in the history of jazz and American improvised music. Inthe context of early New Orleans jazz, the function of the clarinet was tocontribute an ornamental obbligato that filled space left open by the cor.. more
Jun 25, 2016 7:44 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
Climax Denial Find Noise in Likely Places
Milwaukee’s noise music scene is in flux, but Alex Kmet remains committed to it. His noise project, Climax Denial, appears at Bremen Café in Milwaukee’s Riverwest on Thursday, May 5, along with Echo Beds, Lucky Bone, and Venereal Crush. more
May 3, 2016 4:11 PM Daniel Agacki Local Music 1 Comments
The CAUTION Music Series Looks to Give Overlooked Electronic Acts a Platform
Producer Tyler St Clair’s CAUTION, Milwaukee’s latest experimental electronic music series, aims to pick up where MELT left off. more
Mar 22, 2016 4:26 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Experimental Music Around Milwaukee
In a recent OffThe Cuff interview,Hal Rammel waxed optimistic about the future of improvised music in Milwaukee:“There has been an explosion of interest and activity in the past few yearsthat puts Milwaukee on par with Chicago.” June alo.. more
Jun 19, 2015 4:51 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE 1 Comments
Utech Records Festival Offers a Worldly Lineup of Experimental Music
Utech Records aims to create an experimental music festival that even genre outsiders can enjoy. more
Jun 9, 2015 9:09 PM Thomas Michalski Local Music
Daycones Picks Up the Pace (Just a Bit) on "The Cruel Echo"
The heyday of the one-man experimental bedroom project is over. Interest in this stuff peaked several years ago, when a corp of bloggers (some of them writing for Pitchfork’s affiliate site Altered Zones) scoured the Internet, eager to share any u.. more
Nov 17, 2014 9:24 AM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Jon Mueller and Friends Celebrate Design at AIGA's "Futura Extra Bold" Concert
Percussionist/composer Jon Mueller has had a banner year, releasing two absolutely visionary records with his project Death Blues as well as an ambient collaborative LP with minimalist musician Duane Pitre, all between long stretches on the road w.. more
Nov 11, 2014 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Milwaukee’s Speakerdust Collective Explores New Sonic Frontiers
It takes a whole crew to man a ship. With that in mind, Milwaukee’s Speakerdust approaches their improvisations as a group effort. Released on the winter solstice, Golden Sessions Vol. 1 captures the essence of the collective more
Jan 29, 2014 2:33 AM Brandon Miller Local Music
Cyberchump’s Journey of the Mind
Conceptually speaking, many people draw a lot of stark lines when it comes to music, separating genres and marking distinctions between electronic and acoustic more
Jun 11, 2013 10:23 PM Thomas Michalski Local Music
Death Blues w/ Olivia Block, Cages and Peter Woods
Saturday’s show at Cactus Club, curated by Peter J. Woods for the Experimental Milwaukee series, featured four very different experimental acts from in and around Wisconsin. Woods, himself one of the major nodes of more
May 6, 2013 2:00 PM Joe Guszkowski Concert Reviews
A Christmas Carol
For 35 years, the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s technically dazzling production of Charles Dickens’ classic tale A Christmas Carol has been one of Milwaukee’s most cherished Christmas traditions. This year’s production, whic more
Dec 19, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Jalapeño Loco Adds a Mequon Location
One of the area’s most popular and reliable Mexican restaurants, Jalapeño Loco, is adding a second location. The original restaurant opened in the mid-1990s at a small place in Cudahy; a few years later owners Hugo and Janet Saynes moved to... more
Nov 10, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 5 Comments
Michael Clemens Reveals ‘Secrets of Abu Ghraib’
Undoubtedly, the 2004 communiqués of torture and detainee abuse at Abu Ghraib prison are still among the most infamous of the war in Iraq. Shocking photographs involving American GIs and Iraqi prisoners wiped away the last vestiges of hope ... more
Aug 3, 2010 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books
Jeff Healey
Though the title of Jeff Healey’s third posthumous release hints at the barreling barroom boogie blues-rock that epitomized his brilliant cameo in the film Road House, Last Call actually focuses on the blind guitarist’s penchant for the 192... more
May 17, 2010 12:00 AM Todd Lazarski Album Reviews
American Fiesta
In American Fiesta , a solo show produced by Renaissance Theaterworks, storyteller John McGivern proves that a play about pottery can be entertaining, funny and thought-provoking, and may even leave the audience a bit teary-eyed. more
May 16, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee