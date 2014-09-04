RSS

Experimental Rock

death_blues_ensemble.jpg.jpe

Earlier this summer Death Blues, the shape-shifting project from Milwaukee percussionist/composer Jon Mueller, released Non-Fiction , an audaciously loud, intriguingly dense manifesto of an album that, months after its release, continues to reveal.. more

Sep 4, 2014 7:00 PM On Music

musicgateway.jpg.jpe

This article is about a band that does not exist. Last month Loup released their posthumous, self-titled debut album on Bandcamp through Milwaukee’s Breadking Collective. According to frontman Brandon Miller, the functionally disbanded grou... more

Dec 30, 2013 12:24 AM Music Feature

blogimage6993.jpe

The experimental Milwaukee group Golden Coins began offering its latest EP, Animal Variables, for free download this week, and it's one of the more unexpected releases I've heard in a while. It's a tough record to pigeonhole. Despite its wayward l.. more

Jun 17, 2011 8:00 PM On Music

blogimage10636.jpe

After a memorably bizarre breakthrough performance as George McFly in 1985’s Back to the Future , Hollywood outsider Crispin Glover continued to act in major films—including this year’s Alice in Wonderland and Hot Tub Tim more

Apr 22, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage6993.jpe

Shaking up the standard makeup of most cookie-cutter jazz bands that typically include a sax or a trumpet, Skeleton Crew boasts an arsenal of four trombones for their horn section. The trombones allow for more variety in their material, as ... more

Jun 24, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage2999.jpe

Though booked at an unglamorous 7 p.m. SXSW slot, the Collections of Colonies of Bees sister band All Tiny Creatures nonetheless played their amorphous, digitalized instrumentals to a full room. The band is on to something good. Instumental post.. more

Mar 21, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

SOCIAL UPDATES