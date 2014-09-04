Experimental Rock
Stream Death Blues' Cinematic Latest Album, "Ensemble"
Earlier this summer Death Blues, the shape-shifting project from Milwaukee percussionist/composer Jon Mueller, released Non-Fiction , an audaciously loud, intriguingly dense manifesto of an album that, months after its release, continues to reveal.. more
Sep 4, 2014 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Loup Leaves Behind an Intriguingly Imperfect Posthumous Debut
This article is about a band that does not exist. Last month Loup released their posthumous, self-titled debut album on Bandcamp through Milwaukee’s Breadking Collective. According to frontman Brandon Miller, the functionally disbanded grou... more
Dec 30, 2013 12:24 AM Dan Oberbruner Music Feature
Download Golden Coins' "Animal Variables" EP
The experimental Milwaukee group Golden Coins began offering its latest EP, Animal Variables, for free download this week, and it's one of the more unexpected releases I've heard in a while. It's a tough record to pigeonhole. Despite its wayward l.. more
Jun 17, 2011 8:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Crispin Glover
After a memorably bizarre breakthrough performance as George McFly in 1985’s Back to the Future , Hollywood outsider Crispin Glover continued to act in major films—including this year’s Alice in Wonderland and Hot Tub Tim more
Apr 22, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Skeleton Crew
Shaking up the standard makeup of most cookie-cutter jazz bands that typically include a sax or a trumpet, Skeleton Crew boasts an arsenal of four trombones for their horn section. The trombones allow for more variety in their material, as ... more
Jun 24, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
All Tiny Creatures Attract a Smart Crowd
Though booked at an unglamorous 7 p.m. SXSW slot, the Collections of Colonies of Bees sister band All Tiny Creatures nonetheless played their amorphous, digitalized instrumentals to a full room. The band is on to something good. Instumental post.. more
Mar 21, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music