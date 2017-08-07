RSS

Experimental

Some of the most exciting music coming out of Milwaukee is also some of the least likely to be heard. The city is home to countless producers, composers and DJs, many of them quite inventive, and most of them working in isolation and self-releasin.. more

Aug 7, 2017 8:16 PM On Music

One of the most prolific artists in Milwaukee’s ambient scene, Apollo Vermouth (Alisa Rodriguez) took her time on her purposeful new LP. more

Jul 18, 2017 2:40 PM Music Feature

Experimental electronic producer August Traeger drew from pop and other genres he despises for his infectiously gloomy latest release. more

Jan 24, 2017 3:40 PM Local Music

Innocuous Records may be a tiny label, but its roster boasts artists from Russia, France and the Netherlands. more

Jan 3, 2017 3:06 PM Local Music

Three inventive experimental acts, including the Milwaukee electronic trio Sample & Fold, brought form-defying sets to the Cactus Club. more

Dec 1, 2016 1:32 PM Concert Reviews

When Peter J. Woods wasn't manipulating gadgetry residing in what looked to be a couple of hollowed out Gideons' Bibles, he rode a thick knife blade over stringed instruments such as a zither or rolled a metal cup and saucer over them. more

Oct 10, 2016 10:10 AM Concert Reviews

Flanked by some choice supporting players, Chicago jazz player Ken Vandermark delivered a stirring aural statement. more

Aug 22, 2016 9:30 AM Concert Reviews

The edgy experimental hip-hop trio Dälek was joined by two similarly uncompromising Milwaukee openers Monday night. more

Jul 26, 2016 9:57 AM Concert Reviews

The Demix put his long-running MELT electronic series on hold to focus on his solo output. more

Feb 2, 2016 4:56 PM Music Feature

Decades after their prankish beginnings, Xposed 4Heads haven’t lost their sense of humor. more

Dec 15, 2015 9:35 PM Local Music

Photo credit: Joe Kirschling

Hello Death’s latest album Remnants is just the first of several major projects the distinctive Milwaukee folk quartet has lined up. more

Jul 7, 2015 9:44 PM Local Music

Photo courtesy Sub Pop

While The Offspring drew a bigger crowd upstairs, Shabazz Palaces mesmerized attendees Friday night at the Rave. more

Jun 8, 2015 8:30 AM Concert Reviews

Photo courtesy Howlin' Wuelf Media

Japanese noise duo Melt-Banana played the Cactus Club, supported by two Milwaukee acts who provided spectacles of their own. more

May 13, 2015 10:30 AM Concert Reviews

Milwaukee songwriter Todd Umhoefer relocated to California last year, but he didn’t let the move interrupt his Old Earth project, which has carried on in the new locale with a new cast of collaborators. This week he released his latest offering, ….. more

May 5, 2015 7:15 PM On Music

Oneof Milwaukee’s most visionary songwriters moved to California last month: ToddUmhoefer,  the lone constant behind the experimental folk project Old Earth. Considering the role that collaboration has played in Old Earth's recording process, th.. more

Dec 1, 2014 9:20 PM On Music

Pity the band that doesn’t realize it’s breaking up. When Nicholas Sanborn moved from Milwaukee to Durham, N.C., a few years back, he had every intention of more

Oct 7, 2014 10:26 PM Local Music

For Old Earth’s Todd Umhoefer, songwriting is a long, continuous process. By Umhoefer’s estimate, he spends some 45 or 50 hours a week playing guitar, tinkering more

Aug 27, 2014 1:13 AM Music Feature 1 Comments

The Rock County Folk Symposium is celebrating its fifth anniversary in August,but you can be forgiven if you’ve never heard of it before. Until now theJanesville-area music festival has been a fairly small affair, hosted on aprivate farm that c.. more

Jul 29, 2014 3:15 PM On Music 1 Comments

Whatever you think about experimental music—what it is, where it is, whether or not the guy in the Motorhead T-shirt is listening to more of it than you are—you’re probably wrong. Nestled more

Dec 4, 2013 12:14 AM Music Feature

The group has gotten a favorable reception at a wide range of venues, ranging from a punk-rock club in Chicago (where they were billed as “heavy cello rock from Milwaukee”) to the Jazz Estate, where they perform frequently... more

Jul 27, 2011 12:00 AM Local Music

