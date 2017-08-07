Experimental
Milwaukee Experimental/Electronic Music Round-Up: Jeff Scott Townsend, Dead Pawn, Luxi, Running in Slow Motion
Some of the most exciting music coming out of Milwaukee is also some of the least likely to be heard. The city is home to countless producers, composers and DJs, many of them quite inventive, and most of them working in isolation and self-releasin.. more
Aug 7, 2017 8:16 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Apollo Vermouth Expands Her Ambient Vision on "Crashing into Nowhere"
One of the most prolific artists in Milwaukee’s ambient scene, Apollo Vermouth (Alisa Rodriguez) took her time on her purposeful new LP. more
Jul 18, 2017 2:40 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
August Traeger’s Bicephalic Records Label Keeps the Gloom Coming
Experimental electronic producer August Traeger drew from pop and other genres he despises for his infectiously gloomy latest release. more
Jan 24, 2017 3:40 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Milwaukee’s Skweee Label Innocuous Records Thinks Globally
Innocuous Records may be a tiny label, but its roster boasts artists from Russia, France and the Netherlands. more
Jan 3, 2017 3:06 PM Steve Lampiris Local Music
Dosh w/ Sample & Fold and Chris Weller @ Cactus Club
Three inventive experimental acts, including the Milwaukee electronic trio Sample & Fold, brought form-defying sets to the Cactus Club. more
Dec 1, 2016 1:32 PM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
Bridges of Königsberg w/ Blessed Sacrifist and August Traeger @ Jazz Gallery Center for the Arts
When Peter J. Woods wasn't manipulating gadgetry residing in what looked to be a couple of hollowed out Gideons' Bibles, he rode a thick knife blade over stringed instruments such as a zither or rolled a metal cup and saucer over them. more
Oct 10, 2016 10:10 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
Ken Vandermark's "Momentum 3" @ Sugar Maple
Flanked by some choice supporting players, Chicago jazz player Ken Vandermark delivered a stirring aural statement. more
Aug 22, 2016 9:30 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
Dälek w/ Stumblesome and The Demix @ Cactus Club
The edgy experimental hip-hop trio Dälek was joined by two similarly uncompromising Milwaukee openers Monday night. more
Jul 26, 2016 9:57 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
The Demix Takes Some Time for Himself
The Demix put his long-running MELT electronic series on hold to focus on his solo output. more
Feb 2, 2016 4:56 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Xposed 4Heads Look Back on ’80s Synth-Pop
Decades after their prankish beginnings, Xposed 4Heads haven’t lost their sense of humor. more
Dec 15, 2015 9:35 PM David Luhrssen Local Music
Hello Death Keep the Chills Coming
Hello Death’s latest album Remnants is just the first of several major projects the distinctive Milwaukee folk quartet has lined up. more
Jul 7, 2015 9:44 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Shabazz Palaces w/ Eaters @ The Rave
While The Offspring drew a bigger crowd upstairs, Shabazz Palaces mesmerized attendees Friday night at the Rave. more
Jun 8, 2015 8:30 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Melt-Banana w/ Zebras and Rio Turbo @ Cactus Club
Japanese noise duo Melt-Banana played the Cactus Club, supported by two Milwaukee acts who provided spectacles of their own. more
May 13, 2015 10:30 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
Stream the Latest Dispatch From Old Earth, '...until they're called'
Milwaukee songwriter Todd Umhoefer relocated to California last year, but he didn’t let the move interrupt his Old Earth project, which has carried on in the new locale with a new cast of collaborators. This week he released his latest offering, ….. more
May 5, 2015 7:15 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Stream Old Earth's Latest EP, "What one could, to these three, be for?"
Oneof Milwaukee’s most visionary songwriters moved to California last month: ToddUmhoefer, the lone constant behind the experimental folk project Old Earth. Considering the role that collaboration has played in Old Earth's recording process, th.. more
Dec 1, 2014 9:20 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Geodes Do Jazz, Via Programming and Improvisation
Pity the band that doesn’t realize it’s breaking up. When Nicholas Sanborn moved from Milwaukee to Durham, N.C., a few years back, he had every intention of more
Oct 7, 2014 10:26 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Old Earth’s Homemade, Collaborative Folk
For Old Earth’s Todd Umhoefer, songwriting is a long, continuous process. By Umhoefer’s estimate, he spends some 45 or 50 hours a week playing guitar, tinkering more
Aug 27, 2014 1:13 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature 1 Comments
Rock County Folk Symposium Brings Experimental Music to the Woods
The Rock County Folk Symposium is celebrating its fifth anniversary in August,but you can be forgiven if you’ve never heard of it before. Until now theJanesville-area music festival has been a fairly small affair, hosted on aprivate farm that c.. more
Jul 29, 2014 3:15 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music 1 Comments
Utech Records Festival Spotlights Milwaukee’s Experimental Music Clearinghouse
Whatever you think about experimental music—what it is, where it is, whether or not the guy in the Motorhead T-shirt is listening to more of it than you are—you’re probably wrong. Nestled more
Dec 4, 2013 12:14 AM Joe Uchill Music Feature
Nineteen Thirteen Meets 2011
The group has gotten a favorable reception at a wide range of venues, ranging from a punk-rock club in Chicago (where they were billed as “heavy cello rock from Milwaukee”) to the Jazz Estate, where they perform frequently... more
Jul 27, 2011 12:00 AM Tea Krulos Local Music