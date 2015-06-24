RSS

Expressionism

I hear that living with an artist can be trying...but I don't really see it. It's not like we take up space...Or infringe on the living areas...It's not like there's splatter on the electrical outlets and walls... It's not like the cats sit in ope.. more

Jun 24, 2015 3:26 PM Visual Arts

We spent some time over at the Art*Bar in Riverwest this weekend taking in COLD SOCKS , a fun and energetic new show from Madison artist Jeremy Pinc and Milwaukee artist Daniel Fleming. The show features a selection of whimsical and surreal pain.. more

Feb 24, 2015 6:21 PM Visual Arts

Milwaukee’s Kane Place Record Club aren’t exclusively about feel-good kicks. Beneath the agreeable swing of the popular Milwaukee soul-pop band lays just the slightest note of something more sinister, and director John Roberts has a lot of fun pla.. more

Mar 21, 2014 8:00 PM On Music

With the loosening of immigration laws in the 1960s, the promise of America became available to more people than ever. The years that followed changed the face—and flavor—of the country, even in cities such as Milwaukee. Many of those new i... more

Aug 4, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

One of the nation’s premier juried art festivals, Milwaukee’s Lakefront Festival of Arts has been going strong for four decades, drawing thousands of people each year. This year the tented, outdoor festival has expanded to include additiona... more

Jun 18, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Timothy Douglas directs the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s production of August Wilson’s drama Radio Golf , the latest in a series of Rep shows directed by Douglas, including last year’s Trouble in Mind and 2008’s world more

Mar 10, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

