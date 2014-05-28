RSS

Extremism

idc_irw1tyrw.jpg.jpe

What do Wisconsin Republicans really believe? Be careful before you answer. The answer apparently can change as quickly as they can wipe clean their Magic Slate more

May 28, 2014 5:28 PM Taking Liberties 7 Comments

goldman-heres-what-happens-when-the-government-shutdown-meets-the-debt-ceiling.jpg.jpe

Anyone who believes that what’s going on politically in America right now is simply politics as usual really doesn’t have a clue what’s going on politically in America right now. more

Oct 9, 2013 4:46 PM Taking Liberties

120130_house_gop_ap_328.jpg.jpe

By Washington standards, the current government shutdown is an everyday disaster—of a kind we are gradually learning to expect whenever the Republican Party controls Congress more

Oct 6, 2013 11:03 PM News Features

111910-carville-greenberg-breakfast-1_full_600.jpg.jpe

It is becoming increasingly plain that the most formidable obstacle to national progress and global security is the Republican Party—and specifically the extremist more

Aug 5, 2013 5:45 PM News Features

scott-walker.jpg.jpe

So, is it possible there’s a new, improved, more moderate Gov. Scott Walker who’d like to teach Wisconsin to sing in perfect harmony and wants to buy the world a Coke? more

Jan 22, 2013 10:11 PM Taking Liberties

