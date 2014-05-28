Extremism
The Republicans’ Magic Slate
What do Wisconsin Republicans really believe? Be careful before you answer. The answer apparently can change as quickly as they can wipe clean their Magic Slate more
May 28, 2014 5:28 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 7 Comments
The Anti-Business Party
Anyone who believes that what’s going on politically in America right now is simply politics as usual really doesn’t have a clue what’s going on politically in America right now. more
Oct 9, 2013 4:46 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Drunk and Disorderly
By Washington standards, the current government shutdown is an everyday disaster—of a kind we are gradually learning to expect whenever the Republican Party controls Congress more
Oct 6, 2013 11:03 PM Joe Conason News Features
Measuring GOP Extremism
It is becoming increasingly plain that the most formidable obstacle to national progress and global security is the Republican Party—and specifically the extremist more
Aug 5, 2013 5:45 PM Joe Conason News Features
The New, Improved Governor
So, is it possible there’s a new, improved, more moderate Gov. Scott Walker who’d like to teach Wisconsin to sing in perfect harmony and wants to buy the world a Coke? more
Jan 22, 2013 10:11 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties