RSS

The Eye And The Needle

mkearts_theeyeandtheneedle.jpg.jpe

Quilts seem tobe on Milwaukee’s mind this January. Perhaps because, better than any otherspecies of blanket, they bridge the gap between bodily comfort and personalexpression. In other words, quilts satisfy on both a physical and aestheticleve.. more

Jan 13, 2015 8:55 PM Visual Arts

blogimage18156.jpe

Taut tales of stealthy undercover agents from the Civil War through the Cold War have provided... more

Mar 28, 2012 12:00 AM A&E Feature

blogimage11146.jpe

Alan Furst has been writing novels about World War II for almost four times as long as the war lasted. Beginning with Night Soldiers in 1988, he has written 11 excellent espionage novels set during the war and the years leading up to it.Lon... more

Jun 7, 2010 12:00 AM Books

SOCIAL UPDATES