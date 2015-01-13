RSS
The Eye And The Needle
"The Eye and the Needle" at Mount Mary University's Marian Gallery
Quilts seem tobe on Milwaukee's mind this January. Perhaps because, better than any otherspecies of blanket, they bridge the gap between bodily comfort and personalexpression. In other words, quilts satisfy on both a physical and aestheticleve..
Jan 13, 2015 8:55 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Nothing Beats a Great Spy Film
Taut tales of stealthy undercover agents from the Civil War through the Cold War have provided...
Mar 28, 2012 12:00 AM Richard G. Carter A&E Feature
Furst Returns With ‘Spies of the Balkans’
Alan Furst has been writing novels about World War II for almost four times as long as the war lasted. Beginning with Night Soldiers in 1988, he has written 11 excellent espionage novels set during the war and the years leading up to it.Lon...
Jun 7, 2010 12:00 AM Roger K. Miller Books
