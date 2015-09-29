Eyon Biddle
Working Families Party Seeks to Reshape Wisconsin Politics
The Working Families Party launched this summer in Wisconsin, naming Milwaukee County Supervisor Marina Dimitrijevic as state chair and former Supervisor Eyon Biddle as vice chair, after winning victories in nine other states. “We are a new... more
Sep 29, 2015 9:23 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 2 Comments
Endorsement: Eyon Biddle for Milwaukee Common Council District 15
The residents of the near North Side of Milwaukee have the opportunity to support an energetic, progressive candidate to the Milwaukee Common Council—Eyon Biddle. This special election will more
Apr 22, 2014 9:52 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features
Common Council Candidates Biddle and Stamper on the Issues Facing 15th District Residents
Voters on the near North Side of Milwaukee will head to the polls on Tuesday, April 29, in a special election to elect their next representative on the Milwaukee Common more
Apr 16, 2014 1:30 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Thoughts On Yesterday’s Election
Was it good for you? The Milwaukee Countysupervisor pay referendum passed by a huge margin. Oh, you thought it could bedefeated? Believe me, Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele didn’t invest hisdad’s money in this so that it would fail. No.. more
Apr 2, 2014 4:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Community Groups Push for Milwaukee Jobs Act
“Willie: Do the Right Thing” read one sign held aloft at a “people's public hearing” convened by the Milwaukee... more
Mar 14, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 17 Comments
Common Council President Hines Faces Serious Challenge
In the April 3 general election, residents of Milwaukee's central city will decide the fate of one of the city's most powerful men, Common Council President Willie Hines Jr. Hines is facing a challenge from Milwaukee County Supervisor... more
Feb 22, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 5 Comments
