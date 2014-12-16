RSS

F.W. Murnau

Steve Carell, Mark Ruffalo and Channing Tatum star in Foxcatcher, a dramatic account of the 1996 murder of Olympic gold medalist Dave Schultz by millionaire wrestling coach John du Pont. more

Dec 16, 2014 6:07 PM Film Reviews

 A cemetery could be filled with theever-lengthening list of vampire movies, yet none have ever been as startlingas German director F.W. Murnau’s 1922 silent, Nosferatu . After 90 years, the film remains uncanny and unnervi.. more

Apr 20, 2014 12:49 PM I Hate Hollywood

 Modernism was aprevailing cultural current for much of the last century. In Constellations of Genius: 1922 ModernismYear One (Farrar, Straus and Giroux), Kevin Jackson insists on 1922 as the significant turning point. The.. more

Mar 17, 2014 3:53 PM I Hate Hollywood

 Sunrise is a film thataspires to poetry, not prose. While German director F.W. Murnau ( Nosferatu ) made the movie in Hollywoodwith an American cast, Sunrise owesmore to European filmmaking of the silent era. However, it'.. more

Jan 22, 2014 2:49 PM I Hate Hollywood

 Lots of horror movies have been made since Nosferatu (1922), many of them starringvampires, yet few (if any) have the uncanny power of director F.W. Murnau’sclassic. The new two-Blu-ray disc reissue restores missing shot.. more

Nov 10, 2013 7:54 PM I Hate Hollywood

One of the more worthwhile products of Britain’s sometimes overzealous, NME -driven hype machine, The Big Pink parlayed the buzz around their early singles into a glowingly reviewed debut album last year, A Brief History of more

Mar 19, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

If the earthquakes in Chile and Haiti carry any message for those of us fortunate enough not to live in those places, perhaps it is that government regulation could save your life—while right-wing ideology may kill you someday.For those of ... more

Mar 9, 2010 12:00 AM News Features 2 Comments

Without a doubt the most influential of the early rock ’n’ roll figures and the man most responsible for popularizing the genre’s signature guitar sound and 4/4 beat, Chuck Berry penned hits that created the template for The Beatles, more

Feb 18, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Tragedy often brings out the best in this country, and that’s been especially true in the wake of the earthquake that ripped through Haiti earlier this month. America has led the world in providing aid to Haiti, and Milwaukee has done its p... more

Jan 31, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

