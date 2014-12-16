F.W. Murnau
Foxcatcher
Steve Carell, Mark Ruffalo and Channing Tatum star in Foxcatcher, a dramatic account of the 1996 murder of Olympic gold medalist Dave Schultz by millionaire wrestling coach John du Pont. more
Dec 16, 2014 6:07 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Second Best Vampire Film Ever?
A cemetery could be filled with theever-lengthening list of vampire movies, yet none have ever been as startlingas German director F.W. Murnau’s 1922 silent, Nosferatu . After 90 years, the film remains uncanny and unnervi.. more
Apr 20, 2014 12:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Modernism’s Year One?
Modernism was aprevailing cultural current for much of the last century. In Constellations of Genius: 1922 ModernismYear One (Farrar, Straus and Giroux), Kevin Jackson insists on 1922 as the significant turning point. The.. more
Mar 17, 2014 3:53 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Sunrise, 1929 Classic, On Blu-ray
Sunrise is a film thataspires to poetry, not prose. While German director F.W. Murnau ( Nosferatu ) made the movie in Hollywoodwith an American cast, Sunrise owesmore to European filmmaking of the silent era. However, it'.. more
Jan 22, 2014 2:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Nosferatu’s Long Shadow
Lots of horror movies have been made since Nosferatu (1922), many of them starringvampires, yet few (if any) have the uncanny power of director F.W. Murnau’sclassic. The new two-Blu-ray disc reissue restores missing shot.. more
Nov 10, 2013 7:54 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Big Pink w/ A Place to Bury Strangers
One of the more worthwhile products of Britain’s sometimes overzealous, NME -driven hype machine, The Big Pink parlayed the buzz around their early singles into a glowingly reviewed debut album last year, A Brief History of more
Mar 19, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Politics of Earthquakes
If the earthquakes in Chile and Haiti carry any message for those of us fortunate enough not to live in those places, perhaps it is that government regulation could save your life—while right-wing ideology may kill you someday.For those of ... more
Mar 9, 2010 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 2 Comments
Chuck Berry
Without a doubt the most influential of the early rock ’n’ roll figures and the man most responsible for popularizing the genre’s signature guitar sound and 4/4 beat, Chuck Berry penned hits that created the template for The Beatles, more
Feb 18, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Our Milwaukee For Haiti
Tragedy often brings out the best in this country, and that’s been especially true in the wake of the earthquake that ripped through Haiti earlier this month. America has led the world in providing aid to Haiti, and Milwaukee has done its p... more
Jan 31, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee