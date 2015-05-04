Faber & Faber
Watching the Stars
James Harvey opens his latest book with a quote from another great essayist, James Baldwin, on the essence of movie stars. “One does not go to see them act,” Baldwin wrote. “One goes to watch them be.” It was an astute observation 40 years a.. more
May 4, 2015 3:10 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Ai Weiwei: The Movie and the Book
Chineseactivist-artist Ai Weiwei could have enjoyed a comfortable career in hishomeland, especially after his contribution to Beijing’s emblematic “Bird’sNest” Olympic stadium. But he bit his master’s hand, posting blog comm.. more
Sep 30, 2013 1:44 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
From Germany to Germany: Diary 1990 (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt), by Günter Grass
As the East Bloc crumbled and Germany prepared to reunify, Günter Grass was the curmudgeon at the party. The author of The Tin Drum, and other novels that wrestle with German guilt, dislikes diaries but kept one in 1990, a year of rapid cha... more
Feb 5, 2013 9:28 PM David Luhrssen Books
Before the Ink is Dry
Handwriting was once a measure of personality and, as the skill and interest in putting pen to paper dwindles, are we losing touch with an element of our humanity? Is this one reason why people are increasingly bereft of personality—flatlin... more
Feb 5, 2013 9:25 PM David Luhrssen Books
Much to Love in 'Buildings on Fire'
The Talking Heads' first recording was titled “Love Goes to Building on Fire,” and although Will Hermes never does explicate the title of his intriguing history Love Goes to Buildings on Fire: Five Years in New York That Changed Music Fo... more
Feb 13, 2012 12:00 AM Martin Jack Rosenblum Books 1 Comments
Old 97’s w/ David Wax Museum
They’ll always be best known as an alt-country band, but on recent efforts the Old 97’s have covered more territory than that restrictive label suggests. Their latest album, 2008’s Blame It On Gravity , is their flashiest yet, a more
Jul 15, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Brandi Carlile: Hunting for the Right Emotion
“I would do things like wake myself upat like 6 o’clock in the morning when I Give Up the Ghost ,Music Feature more
Jan 20, 2010 12:00 AM Alan Sculley Music Feature