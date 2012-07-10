RSS

Face Jugs: Art And Ritual In 19T

blogimage19243.jpe

Milwaukee Art Museum's exhibition “Face Jugs: Art and Ritual in 19th-Century South Carolina” (through Aug. 5) focuses on a type of pottery created by... more

Jul 10, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage19093.jpe

Milwaukee Art Museum's exhibition “Face Jugs: Art and Ritual in 19th-Century South Carolina” (through Aug. 5) focuses on a type of pottery created by African Americans living under dehumanizing conditions as slaves in the Edgefield... more

Jun 26, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage19074.jpe

Milwaukee Art Museum's exhibition “Face Jugs: Art and Ritual in 19th-Century South Carolina” (through Aug. 5) focuses on a type of pottery created by African Americans living under dehumanizing conditions as slaves in the Edgefield... more

Jun 24, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage19033.jpe

Milwaukee Art Museum's exhibition “Face Jugs: Art and Ritual in 19th-Century South Carolina” (through Aug. 5) focuses on a type of pottery created by African Americans living under dehumanizing conditions as slaves in the Edgefield... more

Jun 20, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage19013.jpe

Milwaukee Art Museum's exhibition “Face Jugs: Art and Ritual in 19th-Century South Carolina” (through Aug. 5) focuses on a type of pottery created by African Americans living under dehumanizing conditions as slaves in the Edgefield... more

Jun 19, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage18996.jpe

Milwaukee Art Museum's exhibition “Face Jugs: Art and Ritual in 19th-Century South Carolina” (through Aug. 5) focuses on a type of pottery created by African Americans living under dehumanizing conditions as slaves in the Edgefield... more

Jun 17, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES