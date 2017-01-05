This Week on The Disclaimer: Is Social Media Making the World Worse?
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of conversation with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're reconsidering some long-held assumptions about social media. In a recent piece for The Guardian, writer L.. more
Jan 5, 2017 7:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Shakespeare Auditions This Month
Nov 1, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Batman: Arkham Knight Review
This review contains spoilers for 2011’s Batman Arkham City“This is how it happened. This is how the Batman died.” These ominous words begin the third and final entry of Rocksteady’s Arkham trilogy, Arkham Knight. A far darker and more ambitiou.. more
Jun 30, 2015 1:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Is Poll-Watching ‘Militia’ Real or a Hoax? And Does It Matter?
Sep 25, 2014 6:03 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Rapping With Zaire
Jamal Quezaire, aka Zaire, recently appeared on MTV's “RapFix Live”—the first Milwaukee artist to do so. He was immediately co-signed by DJ Khaled of Cash Money Records... more
Jul 31, 2012 12:00 AM Willy Thorn Off the Cuff
Property Rights In the Cloud
When you hear the phrase "property rights," you probably think of farmers fighting environmental regulators... more
May 4, 2012 12:00 AM David Sirota News Features 1 Comments
The Second Annual Best of Milwaukee Web Awards Winners
Last year expressmilwaukee.com, the sister website of the Shepherd Express more
Apr 18, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE 8 Comments
Best of Milwaukee Web Award Finalists
And here are the finalists for the Shepherd's 2012 Best of Milwaukee Web Awards. Be sure to come and see the winners at our party, next week Tuesday! more
Apr 13, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE 1 Comments
The Death of Myspace
Jan 12, 2011 7:19 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Mummies: Secrets of the Pharaohs
Researching Egyptian pharaohs is genuinely dangerous work that takes archaeologists to unforgiving desert climates and treacherous tombs, and pits them against thieves who want to get their own hands on historical treasures for more
Dec 29, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
An Unsocial Network?
New advances in technology always affect the content and style of our communications. The printing press allowed for the mass production and distribution of ideas. The telephone, radio and, later, television created new avenues through whic... more
Dec 15, 2010 12:00 AM Steve Nodine A&E Feature 2 Comments
Is Your Vulva Obscene? On Facebook, Censorship and Female Genitals
As a sexuality educator, I perform a constant balancing act. On one hand, my mission in life is to enhance communication about sexuality, to create spaces where people can get information about sex without fear or shame. On the other hand, ... more
Aug 5, 2010 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress 3 Comments
Warrington Colescott: Cabaret, Comedy & Satire
Sixty years of prints are featured in the Milwaukee Art Museum’s sprawling exhibition on artist Warrington Colescott. The wide-ranging retrospective includes Colescott’s 1948 Lady at Leisure and 2008 Mardi Gras at the more
Jun 22, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
MS Benefit
Art Bar hosts a diverse bill of music tonight as part of a fund-raiser for the MS Society. Performers include local rockers Take Solace and roots-pop singer-songwriter Bryan Cherry, as well as Chicago Americana troubadour Wolfgang more
Apr 30, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
All Over The Map
Traveling the terrain pictured on maps, whether geographical, geological, historical or fantastical, engages the viewer in journeys to uncommon destinations. In the exhibit "All Over the Map" at the John Michael Kohler Arts Center (through ... more
Apr 22, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 3 Comments
The Sound Of Art
When attendinga classical concert, most of us are accustomed to sitting quietly inone Nagoya Marimbas ,A&E Feature more
Jan 10, 2008 12:00 AM Aisha Motlani A&E Feature