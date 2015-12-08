RSS
Faces
The Faces: Stay With Me: The Faces Anthology (Warner Bros./Rhino)
For anyone who wants a well-curated collection by the quintessential ’70s British band The Faces but doesn’t want to pop for the recently released box set with every album track plus rarities, the two-CD collection, Stay With Me: The Faces ... more
Dec 8, 2015 7:02 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
The Faces: You Can Make Me Dance, Sing or Anything
The Faces were the quintessential ‘70s British band. Elegantly louche, often heavy but never metal, they were rooted in the blues without being blues-rock. Their recordings are collected in a box,Album Reviews more
Sep 23, 2015 9:25 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Counting Crows' Different Kind of Covers Album
Covers records are often a band's attempt to showcase their influences and explain how their own sound... more
Jul 18, 2012 12:00 AM Alan Sculley Music Feature
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!