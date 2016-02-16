RSS

Factory

Paul Masterson discusses Milwaukee’s under-documented African American LGBT history. more

Feb 16, 2016 5:05 PM Hear Me Out

It’s trolley time. No, not the billion dollar one (I can’t wait for that) but the little red and green mock one. It runs throughout the summer for that Old Milwaukee feel, taking a loop around the Third Ward, East Town and West Town, and th... more

Jun 23, 2015 4:04 PM Hear Me Out

LGBT Milwaukee’s “gay-borhood” was once the near South Side. Decades before its gent long,Hear Me Out more

Oct 21, 2014 10:30 PM Hear Me Out 5 Comments

Remember Antler’s acerbic epic “Factory”? He no longer rails, but his middle age still emits an eagle’s cry for vivid dreams and hope. The former Milwaukee poet laureate’s sly statistical research swirls into billowing “what ifs.” The... more

Sep 4, 2013 12:16 AM Books

