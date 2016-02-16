Factory
Black LGBT History Month
Paul Masterson discusses Milwaukee’s under-documented African American LGBT history. more
Feb 16, 2016 5:05 PM Paul Masterson Hear Me Out
Clang, Clang, Clang...
It’s trolley time. No, not the billion dollar one (I can’t wait for that) but the little red and green mock one. It runs throughout the summer for that Old Milwaukee feel, taking a loop around the Third Ward, East Town and West Town, and th... more
Jun 23, 2015 4:04 PM Paul Masterson Hear Me Out
There goes the Gay-borhood
LGBT Milwaukee’s “gay-borhood” was once the near South Side. Decades before its gent long,Hear Me Out more
Oct 21, 2014 10:30 PM Paul Masterson Hear Me Out 5 Comments
Touch Each Other (Foothills Publishing), by Antler
Remember Antler’s acerbic epic “Factory”? He no longer rails, but his middle age still emits an eagle’s cry for vivid dreams and hope. The former Milwaukee poet laureate’s sly statistical research swirls into billowing “what ifs.” The... more
Sep 4, 2013 12:16 AM Kevin Lynch Books