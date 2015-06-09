Fahrenheit 451
Ray Bradbury at the Movies
Jun 9, 2015 3:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Travel Channel Show to Feature Milwaukee’s Uber Tap Room Tonight
"Man Finds Food," a Travel Channel show starring Adam Richman of "Man v. Food" fame,will feature Milwaukee bar and restaurant UberTap Room on its episode airing tonight, May 27. This will be the third time Richman has brought one of his shows to Milwaukee.
May 27, 2015 5:35 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
'Emir Kusturica'
EmirKusturica has shown the ability to adapt. He was one of the bright youngfilmmakers of Yugoslavia—and then there was no Yugoslavia. And even before hiscountry cracked apart, he was always living in multiple modes. Kusturicawas raised in Sarajevo.
May 11, 2015 2:55 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Heckling With Yarn at the Uberdork Late This Month
Heckling can be its own kind of performance art. Without the moral issues that often accompany heckling live performance, shouting back at a movie screen is a socially acceptable way to engage in the interactive art. Thrown in yarn and stitching and you have a unique event.
May 11, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Have You Heard of TSTMRKT?
TSTMRKT(or Test Market Theater Group) is currently touring the U.S. with co-founder/writer/director/actor Ernest Hemmings' latest piece, JFKFC , and will make a stop atMilwaukee's TheatreUnchained (1024 S. Fifth St.) for one night only, Friday, April 17.
Apr 15, 2015 3:00 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
This Week on The Disclaimer: Grandma Sparrow
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly klatch with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record editor Matt Wild and I, we're joined by musician Joe Westerlund. Best known to some for his work in the psychedelic folk band Megafaun, he's playing Alverno College's Pitman Theatre on Friday.
Mar 5, 2015 5:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Badger Men's Hockey's McCabe out 6-8 weeks
Freshman defensemen Jake McCabe suffered a freak injury to his hand on Friday and will be sidelined 6-8 weeks. Reaching for a water bottle on the bench, he somehow got clipped by a teammates skate. What he thought was a minor cut turned out to be a severed tendon.
Oct 25, 2011 3:17 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Issue of the Week: Small Businesses Get Health Insurance Relief
One of the most challenging things about running a small business is providing adequate health care coverage for employees. Since the pool of workers is so small, these companies just don't have the large risk pool that big corporations have.
Jul 28, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 6 Comments
Fahrenheit 451
The new Milwaukee theater company Bad Example Productions introduces itself with a stage adaptation of Ray Bradbury's classic 1953 novel, Fahrenheit 451 . The production uses a script adapted years ago by the author, who turns 90 in August.
Jul 23, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Fahrenheit 451: The Temperature at Which Paper Gets Really, Really Hot
New theatre company Bad Example Productions opened its first show last nightRay Bradbury’s Faherneheit 451 at the Alchemist Theatre. A modest crowd turned out for the second dystopian drama to open at the Alchemist this summer.Stuffy Background.. more
Jul 9, 2010 8:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Bad Example Debuts With ‘Fahrenheit 451’
Summer is an excellent time for newer theater companies in Milwaukee. Bite Theatre, Optimist Theatre and The World's Stage all have produced shows in June. And now, on Thursday, July 8, another new theater company will debut with a daring production of Ray Bradbury's Fahrenheit 451.
Jun 23, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Ray Bradbury’s Fahrenheit 451: The Authorized Adaptation (Hill & Wang), by Tim Hamilton
One of last century's most important novels, Fahrenheit 451 bridged science fiction and t Fahrenheit 451 ,Books more
Aug 3, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
William Cepeda and Antonio Martorell
Latino Arts ushers in the annual Carnaval celebration tonight with a 5 p.m. opening of its gallery's new exhibition by politicized tapestry artist Antonio Martorell followed by a 7:30 p.m. performance by composer and trombonist William Cepeda.
Feb 20, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 11 Comments