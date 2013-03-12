Fahri
Ex Fabula: Green
In spite of the recent gift of white that the weather systems have currently gifted upon the greater Milwaukee area, March is more commonly associate with the color green. This month, open mic story series Ex Fabula offers local storytellers a.. more
Mar 12, 2013 10:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Fahri Finds Its Milwaukee Groove
Milwaukee trio Fahri's song “Lazy Fruit” begins in defiance of its own title. With its rolling drumbeat and poppy guitars, it expels an air of delicious nervousness—the kind of thrills that come from campy horror movies, grade-schoo more
Jun 26, 2012 12:00 AM Erin Wolf Local Music
Farms in Trouble w/ Crappy Dracula, Fahri
Farms in Trouble’s messy, lo-fi pop invites instant comparisons to early Guided by Voices, though the group is even more free-spirited, pasting together fuzzy song pastiches with an anything-can-be-an-instrument-if-you-turn-it-into-one ment... more
Dec 4, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee