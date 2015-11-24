My Fair Lady
A Dazzling ‘My Fair Lady’ at Skylight
Under the solid direction of Dorothy Danner, Skylight Music Theatre’s My Fair Lady captures the imagination with its high production value while also inspiring viewers to ponder who we are beneath the trappings of language and fashion. more
Nov 24, 2015 8:07 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Costuming a Classic
Interview with Chris March, former contestant on Bravo’s “Project Runway” and costume designer for the current Skylight Music Theatre production of Alan Lerner and Frederick Loewe’s My Fair Lady. more
Nov 24, 2015 5:29 PM Selena Milewski Visual Arts
