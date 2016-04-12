Fair Trade
Plowshare Fair Trade Marketplace & Education for Peace Volunteers
“We strive for economic justice by providing an international marketplace for talented artisans and small farmers in economically developing countries, ensuring a fair wage for their work,” says Sally Michalko, president of Plowshare Cen... more
Apr 12, 2016 3:11 PM Amanda Sullivan Expresso
The Human Thread Volunteers
After the 2013 Rana Plaza garment factory collapse in Bangladesh, which killed more than 1,200 workers and injured more than 2,000, Jocelyn Azada and Jonathan Londoño began The Human Thread Campaign. more
Oct 13, 2015 8:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Fair Trade Holiday Bazaar
The Economic Justice Committee presents the 10thannual FairTrade Bazaar at the First Unitarian Society of Milwaukee (Max Otto Hall; 1342N. Astor St.) on Nov. 30 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. This year, the Bazaar is workingexclusively with Fair Trade fo.. more
Nov 28, 2014 10:33 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
Issue of the Week: Join Milwaukee’s Fair Trade Crawl on Saturday
Celebrate Fair Trade Day on Saturday, May 10, by participating in the seventh annual Greater Milwaukee Fair Trade Crawl from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This year’s event will take more
May 9, 2014 3:35 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Walker’s Point Anodyne Coffee Roasting Company Awarded Organic Certification
Anodyne Coffee Roasting Company’s recently opened roasting andpackaging facility at 224 W. Bruce St. has been awarded organic certification bythe nonprofit Midwest Organic Services Association (MOSA). In order to becertified, Anodyne had to pro.. more
Dec 3, 2013 10:00 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
Sven's Café Opens Downtown Location
The original Sven's Café, located in Bay View, continues to draw crowds. The place roasts its own coffee; organic and fair trade coffees are a specialty. Sven's has opened a second location in Milwaukee's Downtown (624 N. Water St.), more
May 16, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
So How Does Fair Trade Benefit Us All?
When is a cup of coffee more than just a cup of coffee? When it's produced according to fair trade standards... more
May 9, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 6 Comments
What's Sustainable?
What Does “Sustainable” Really Mean? From an environmental perspective, by definition it means “capable of being maintained at a steady level without exhausting natural resources or causing severe ecological damage”. So when applying this t.. more
Oct 15, 2010 6:42 PM Shepherd Express Staff Health & Wellness
Plan an Earth-Friendly Easter
With spring fever comes Easter, a rejuvenating holiday symbolizing renewal and hope. However, traditions involving fake grass, plastic eggs, child-labor chocolate and sugar-laden candy seem to contrast with this spirit. Here are some simple ways t.. more
Mar 31, 2010 8:11 PM Shepherd Express Staff Health & Wellness
Green Living
Lisa and Swee Sim havebeen involved in the green movement for the past 25 years. Lisa, anative of Milwaukee, is a culinary artist by trade, while Swee,originally from Singapore,is a former Wall Street financial consultant. The Sims’ passion forso... more
Jun 24, 2008 12:00 AM Yvonne Ochilo Off the Cuff 3 Comments
