RSS

Fair Trade

fashionable.jpg.jpe

“We strive for economic justice by providing an international marketplace for talented artisans and small farmers in economically developing countries, ensuring a fair wage for their work,” says Sally Michalko, president of Plowshare Cen... more

Apr 12, 2016 3:11 PM Expresso

After the 2013 Rana Plaza garment factory collapse in Bangladesh, which killed more than 1,200 workers and injured more than 2,000, Jocelyn Azada and Jonathan Londoño began The Human Thread Campaign. more

Oct 13, 2015 8:48 PM Expresso

fairtrade1_10369282.jpg.jpe

Fairtrade International

The Economic Justice Committee presents the 10thannual FairTrade Bazaar at the First Unitarian Society of Milwaukee (Max Otto Hall; 1342N. Astor St.) on Nov. 30 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. This year, the Bazaar is workingexclusively with Fair Trade fo.. more

Nov 28, 2014 10:33 PM Around MKE

img_0335.jpg.jpe

Celebrate Fair Trade Day on Saturday, May 10, by participating in the seventh annual Greater Milwaukee Fair Trade Crawl from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This year’s event will take more

May 9, 2014 3:35 AM Expresso

anodyne.jpg.jpe

Anodyne Coffee Roasting Company’s recently opened roasting andpackaging facility at 224 W. Bruce St. has been awarded organic certification bythe nonprofit Midwest Organic Services Association (MOSA). In order to becertified, Anodyne had to pro.. more

Dec 3, 2013 10:00 PM Around MKE

blogimage18702.jpe

The original Sven's Café, located in Bay View, continues to draw crowds. The place roasts its own coffee; organic and fair trade coffees are a specialty. Sven's has opened a second location in Milwaukee's Downtown (624 N. Water St.), more

May 16, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage18628.jpe

When is a cup of coffee more than just a cup of coffee? When it's produced according to fair trade standards... more

May 9, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 6 Comments

blogimage6169.jpe

Dec 14, 2010 7:47 PM Health & Wellness

blogimage5946.jpe

What Does “Sustainable” Really Mean? From an environmental perspective, by definition it means “capable of being maintained at a steady level without exhausting natural resources or causing severe ecological damage”.  So when applying this t.. more

Oct 15, 2010 6:42 PM Health & Wellness

blogimage10989.jpe

Sharon Jones dreamed of being a successful soul singer, but it wasn’t until 30 years later that those dreams were finally realized. With her razor-sharp backing band The Dap-Kings, Jones belts out the classicist soul and funk of her youth more

May 22, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage5122.jpe

With spring fever comes Easter, a rejuvenating holiday symbolizing renewal and hope. However, traditions involving fake grass, plastic eggs, child-labor chocolate and sugar-laden candy seem to contrast with this spirit. Here are some simple ways t.. more

Mar 31, 2010 8:11 PM Health & Wellness

blogimage9759.jpe

This fall the Skylight Opera Theatre presented a production of Rossini’s classic The Barber of Seville , which it’s now following up with a production of the sequel, The Marriage of Figaro . Set 10 years after the original more

Feb 6, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Another book on Bob Dylan? Clinton Heylin could justify Revolution in the Air: The Songs o Revolution in the Air: The Songs of Bob Dylan 1957-1973 ,Books more

Apr 14, 2009 12:00 AM Books

blogimage5946.jpe

In Knowing, the children of William Dawes Elementary School eagerly complete their assignm Knowing ,Film more

Mar 24, 2009 12:00 AM Film Reviews

blogimage5122.jpe

Produced in the intimate confines of the Boulevard Theatre’s storefront space on Sou Roses in December ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 11, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage2577.jpe

Lisa and Swee Sim havebeen involved in the green movement for the past 25 years. Lisa, anative of Milwaukee, is a culinary artist by trade, while Swee,originally from Singapore,is a former Wall Street financial consultant. The Sims’ passion forso... more

Jun 24, 2008 12:00 AM Off the Cuff 3 Comments

blogimage1595.jpe

The Dairy Farmer’s Guide to the Universe: The Greening of Psychology and Education. ,Boris + Doris on the town more

Apr 9, 2008 12:00 AM Around MKE

SOCIAL UPDATES