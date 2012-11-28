RSS

Faith Healer

bookpre.jpg.jpe

A sequel always comes with heightened anticipation for readers and Queen of America, a continuation of the 2005 bestselling novel The Hummingbird’s Daughter by Luis Alberto Urrea, is a follow-up that stands alone more

Nov 28, 2012 3:06 PM Books

If the Brewers don't come out in this inning completely pumped afterthe performance just put on by Mitch Stetter, I may be about to give upon this team.And as I typed that, Bill Hall hit a home run.Bill Hall, who didn't start the game and just .. more

Apr 27, 2008 4:00 AM More Sports

Okay dudes – we need to take it easy on the skinny jeans and girls jeans.I really thought that this was a dying trend, but more men are wearing female jeans than women in Austin this week. As far as I am concerned, kids get a free pass for si.. more

Mar 14, 2008 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage994.jpe

These days, the Faith Healer is viewed as one of Brian Friel’s most revered creatio Faith Healer ,Today in Milwaukee more

Feb 24, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage912.jpe

These days, the Faith Healer is viewed as one of Brian Friel’s most accomplished creations Catholic School Girls ,Today in Milwaukee more

Feb 18, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

blogimage774.jpe

Frank Hardyis a man plagued by many demons, among which are alcohol, women and Faith Healer, ,Theater more

Feb 6, 2008 12:00 AM Theater 3 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES