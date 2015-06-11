Fajitas
La Fuente Restaurants Celebrate 20 Years of Great Mexican Food
La Fuente Restaurant now has 3 locations, in Milwaukee, Wauwatosa, and Waukesha. The restaurant has been known for the most authentic Mexican cuisine in the Greater Milwaukee area for over twenty years. All the restaurant's locations are known fo.. more
Jun 11, 2015 8:28 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
Café el Sol: Where Mexico Meets Puerto Rico
Start the day with a warm cup of coffee at Café el Sol—and end the evening with a margarita. Housed on the lower level of that Walker’s Point success story, the sprawling United Community Center, Café el Sol has evolved more
Dec 18, 2013 1:04 AM David Luhrssen Dining Preview
Welcome Back Fajitas!
The Fajitas Grill opened in 2010 to good reviews, contented customers and casual Mexican fare. Last June its doors quietly closed, but a bit more than a month ago, owner Arturo Napoles and his wife, Rachel more
Mar 24, 2013 4:53 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Welcome Back Fajitas!
It was quite a surprise when the Fajitas Grill on Farwell Avenue abruptly closed last June, but recently they reopened at 530 E. Mason St., in what was formerly Café Plaza Venezuela. The new Fajitas is considerably larger than the more
Feb 19, 2013 10:00 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
BelAir Cantina's Winning Additions
BelAir Cantina (1935 N. Water St.), just a few blocks north of Brady Street, has a prime RiverWalk location overlooking the Milwaukee River. The recently renovated outdoor patio now... more
Jul 16, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Revolucion's Standout Mexican Food
Revolucion (2901 W. Morgan Ave.), a Mexican restaurant that opened less than a year ago, stands out from the crowd. Regional Mexican fare is served here, but the real specialty is the fajitas de molcajete. A molcajete is a bowl of volcanic ... more
Jul 5, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Into the Woods
Off The Wall Theatre director Dale Gutzman isn’t shy about his love for playwright Stephen Sondheim, and he typically produces at least one Sondheim production a year. This year the honors go to Into the Woods , Sondheim’s more
Jul 30, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
To Heed The Call of the Blinking Cursor
December is a rough time for struggling theatrical scripts in this town. This is the time of year when old, established scripts are called-in by production companies to fill the same foundations that they did last year. Woods’ Cudahy Caroler Chris.. more
Dec 11, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Short Orders (Fiesta Garibaldi)
SHORT ORDERS ,Dining Out more
May 14, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Short Order 1 Comments