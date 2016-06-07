RSS
Falcon Bowl
This Week in Milwaukee: June 9-15
It’s official: The outdoor music season is upon us, with numerous music-infused events taking place around Milwaukee this month. more
Jun 7, 2016 3:40 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Riverwest Reading Fest
More than 25 independent literary presses will be participating in the Second Annual Midwest Small Press Festival, a unique and varied event that will be held in Milwaukee over the weekend of May 31-June 2. The affair will feature more
May 30, 2013 1:56 AM Jenni Herrick Books
The Bowling Capital of America
Bowling began its reign as Milwaukee’ssport of choice in the mid-19th century, when They Came to Bowl: How Milwaukee Became America’s Tenpin Capital ,Arts & Entertainment more
Jul 15, 2009 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Around MKE
