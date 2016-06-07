RSS

Falcon Bowl

the-avett-brothers.jpg.jpe

It’s official: The outdoor music season is upon us, with numerous music-infused events taking place around Milwaukee this month. more

Jun 7, 2016 3:40 PM This Week in Milwaukee

More than 25 independent literary presses will be participating in the Second Annual Midwest Small Press Festival, a unique and varied event that will be held in Milwaukee over the weekend of May 31-June 2. The affair will feature more

May 30, 2013 1:56 AM Books

blogimage7276.jpe

Bowling began its reign as Milwaukee’ssport of choice in the mid-19th century, when They Came to Bowl: How Milwaukee Became America’s Tenpin Capital ,Arts & Entertainment more

Jul 15, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE

SOCIAL UPDATES