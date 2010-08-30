Fall Fine Arts Guide 2010
Dance Calendar
Fall Theater Preview
Off the Wall Theatre kicks off its season Sept. 2 with a production of Charles Busch’s campy comedy Psycho Beach Party. Jeremy Welter directs the talented Liz Mistele and Dear Ruthie. A week later, the Sunset Playhouse goes in a less campy ... more
Classical Music Calendar
Fall Dance Preview
In the fields of dance and hybrid performance, almost every work presented in our town is brand new. Debra Loewen is among the most original of the originators. She has been making dances here for so long that the life energy of our city is... more
Fall Visual Arts Preview
During Wisconsin’s fall season, nature creates its own array of visual art. Against this vibrant outdoor backdrop, many exceptional indoor art exhibitions begin in September and October.On Oct. 9, the Milwaukee Art Museum displays European ... more
Theater Calendar
Fall Classical Music Preview
Milwaukee classical music fans are blessed to have so many options available to them, as this smattering of highlights from the new music season makes crystal clear.The Fine Arts Quartet opens its season with a classical masterpiece and two... more
Visual Arts Calendar
