In Before I Fall February 12 is just another day in the life of popular high school student Sam Kingston (Zoey Deutch)—except that it ends with she and her friends in a fatal car crash. Astonishingly, Sam awakens the following morning to di... more

Feb 28, 2017 3:43 PM Film Clips

Courtesy Bay View Neighborhood Association

The Bay View Neighborhood Association has released the lineup for its 12th season of Chill on the Hill, its popular summer music series in Humboldt Park, and it seems to mark a distinct shift from past years. Where previous schedules usually inclu.. more

May 5, 2016 12:00 AM On Music

As part of our recent fall drinks guide, I compiled a listof Milwaukee'sseasonal fall beers. But what about spirits? Not every occasion calls forbeer, and plenty of distilleries get into the fall spirit (see what I didthere?) with seasonal liq.. more

Oct 15, 2015 2:44 PM Brew City Booze

TheHobNob has been a featured guest in Ron Faiola's "Wisconsin Supper Clubs:An Old-Fashioned Experience" book, but there's a good chance a fewMilwaukeeans are unaware of this tucked-away primo spot. On our recent Sundaydrive, AJ Page and I dec.. more

Aug 11, 2015 4:50 PM Off the Beaten Path 1 Comments

AJ Page

Thehistoric Ice Age National Trail runs an amazing 1,000 miles, from thePotawatomi State Park in Sturgeon Bay, Door County to the Minnesota border,exclusively through Wisconsin. It was established in 1950 by Milwaukean RayZillmer, and remains .. more

Jun 15, 2015 5:46 PM Off the Beaten Path

Believe it or not, I have free-time that’s not spent on painting.And every once-in-a-while, I get into one of my favorite design challenges; redesigning some of my favorite (or least favorite) movie posters.Sometimes the originals were great…so.. more

Apr 9, 2015 3:15 PM Visual Arts

Wisconsin-born author Elizabeth Eulberg’s newest YA novel, We Can Work It Out (the second book in The Lonely Hearts Club series), is a sweet and emotionally satisfying tale about young relationships and the highs and lows of high school lif... more

Jan 20, 2015 8:56 PM Books 1 Comments

Photo by Rachel Buth

For more than a decade rapper Kid Millions has served as Milwaukee’s one-man answer to the Beastie Boys, filtering the spirit of classic hip-hop through the personalized lens of his own eclectic record collection and turning out some serio... more

Nov 25, 2014 10:38 PM Local Music

BJ Gruling

Rick Clark and BJ Gruling of Whitefish Bay opened Kilwins Chocolates, Fudge and Ice Cream Saturday, Sept.  20, at Bayshore Town Center in Glendale (5756N. Bayshore Drive). To celebrate, the couple cordially invites the public toits fall festival.. more

Oct 23, 2014 8:17 PM Around MKE

It took Aerosmith 11 years to release an album of new original material, Music From Another Dimension, but the album could have easily not happened at all. As singer Steven Tyler explains, the band’s future fell more

Aug 28, 2013 12:56 AM Music Feature

The ability to work in multiple mediums is the sign of a truly great story, so it’s not surprising that George Romero’s 1968 zombie masterpiece, Night of the Living Dead, has been so frequently reimagined by both cartoons and comic books. more

Oct 28, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

For 30 years, English songwriter Billy Bragg has recorded some of the most political folk music of his time, positioning himself as his generation’s Pete Seeger or Woody Guthrie. That’s not to say he’s a folk traditionalist, though. more

Sep 9, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Brewers wrap up their home series against the San Diego Padres this afternoon with a 1:10 p.m. game. more

Aug 22, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

A pair of albums for Lost Highway Records at the beginning of the decade established Texas singer-songwriter Tift Merritt as one of the most promising of the new class of alt-country artists, but recent albums have taken the songwriter more

Jul 31, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Sixty years of prints are featured in the Milwaukee Art Museum’s sprawling exhibition on artist Warrington Colescott. The wide-ranging retrospective includes Colescott’s 1948 Lady at Leisure and 2008 Mardi Gras at the more

Jul 7, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Rollicking Musical is a minor masterpiece of rock production recorded by Milwaukee music veterans Mike Benign and Joe Vent. The debut album by this new lineup of old friends is a carefully layered effort that never loses the organic sound o... more

May 9, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

“When do I quit?” Mark E. Smith ponders on Your Future Our Clutter, The Fall’s 28th studio album, on one of several songs narrated from a hospital. Machines whirl around him as doctors mutter ominously, no doubt discussing Smith’s condition. Smith.. more

May 5, 2010 2:42 PM On Music

The imaginary world of books, those labyrinths of the printed page, comes dangerously to l Inkheart ,Film more

Jan 25, 2009 12:00 AM Film Reviews

When rising-star producer Jay Dee left his fledgling group, Slum Village, the remaining me The Preface ,Today in Milwaukee more

Nov 26, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Perceval ,Film more

Nov 17, 2008 12:00 AM Film Reviews

