The Fall
Film Clips: March 2, 2017
In Before I Fall February 12 is just another day in the life of popular high school student Sam Kingston (Zoey Deutch)—except that it ends with she and her friends in a fatal car crash. Astonishingly, Sam awakens the following morning to di... more
Feb 28, 2017 3:43 PM Shepherd Express Staff Film Clips
Here's Bay View's 2016 Chill On The Hill Schedule
The Bay View Neighborhood Association has released the lineup for its 12th season of Chill on the Hill, its popular summer music series in Humboldt Park, and it seems to mark a distinct shift from past years. Where previous schedules usually inclu.. more
May 5, 2016 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Getting into the Fall Spirit
As part of our recent fall drinks guide, I compiled a listof Milwaukee'sseasonal fall beers. But what about spirits? Not every occasion calls forbeer, and plenty of distilleries get into the fall spirit (see what I didthere?) with seasonal liq.. more
Oct 15, 2015 2:44 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
Why Not the HobNob?
TheHobNob has been a featured guest in Ron Faiola's "Wisconsin Supper Clubs:An Old-Fashioned Experience" book, but there's a good chance a fewMilwaukeeans are unaware of this tucked-away primo spot. On our recent Sundaydrive, AJ Page and I dec.. more
Aug 11, 2015 4:50 PM Colleen DuVall Off the Beaten Path 1 Comments
Exploring and Honoring the Ice Age Trail
Thehistoric Ice Age National Trail runs an amazing 1,000 miles, from thePotawatomi State Park in Sturgeon Bay, Door County to the Minnesota border,exclusively through Wisconsin. It was established in 1950 by Milwaukean RayZillmer, and remains .. more
Jun 15, 2015 5:46 PM Colleen DuVall Off the Beaten Path
Daniel Fleming Art Blog #10
Believe it or not, I have free-time that’s not spent on painting.And every once-in-a-while, I get into one of my favorite design challenges; redesigning some of my favorite (or least favorite) movie posters.Sometimes the originals were great…so.. more
Apr 9, 2015 3:15 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Elizabeth Eulberg Works It Out
Wisconsin-born author Elizabeth Eulberg’s newest YA novel, We Can Work It Out (the second book in The Lonely Hearts Club series), is a sweet and emotionally satisfying tale about young relationships and the highs and lows of high school lif... more
Jan 20, 2015 8:56 PM Jenni Herrick Books 1 Comments
Sounds of Time Dial Up the Funk
For more than a decade rapper Kid Millions has served as Milwaukee’s one-man answer to the Beastie Boys, filtering the spirit of classic hip-hop through the personalized lens of his own eclectic record collection and turning out some serio... more
Nov 25, 2014 10:38 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Kilwins at Bayshore Town Center Hosts Grand Opening Party
Rick Clark and BJ Gruling of Whitefish Bay opened Kilwins Chocolates, Fudge and Ice Cream Saturday, Sept. 20, at Bayshore Town Center in Glendale (5756N. Bayshore Drive). To celebrate, the couple cordially invites the public toits fall festival.. more
Oct 23, 2014 8:17 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
Aerosmith Set Aside Their Differences
It took Aerosmith 11 years to release an album of new original material, Music From Another Dimension, but the album could have easily not happened at all. As singer Steven Tyler explains, the band’s future fell more
Aug 28, 2013 12:56 AM Alan Sculley Music Feature
Night of the Living Dead: The Puppet Show
The ability to work in multiple mediums is the sign of a truly great story, so it’s not surprising that George Romero’s 1968 zombie masterpiece, Night of the Living Dead, has been so frequently reimagined by both cartoons and comic books. more
Oct 28, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Billy Bragg w/ Darren Hanlon
For 30 years, English songwriter Billy Bragg has recorded some of the most political folk music of his time, positioning himself as his generation’s Pete Seeger or Woody Guthrie. That’s not to say he’s a folk traditionalist, though. more
Sep 9, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Brewers vs. Padres
The Milwaukee Brewers wrap up their home series against the San Diego Padres this afternoon with a 1:10 p.m. game. more
Aug 22, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Tift Merritt w/ Dawn Landes and the Hounds
A pair of albums for Lost Highway Records at the beginning of the decade established Texas singer-songwriter Tift Merritt as one of the most promising of the new class of alt-country artists, but recent albums have taken the songwriter more
Jul 31, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Warrington Colescott: Cabaret, Comedy & Satire
Sixty years of prints are featured in the Milwaukee Art Museum’s sprawling exhibition on artist Warrington Colescott. The wide-ranging retrospective includes Colescott’s 1948 Lady at Leisure and 2008 Mardi Gras at the more
Jul 7, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Mike Benign Compulsion
Rollicking Musical is a minor masterpiece of rock production recorded by Milwaukee music veterans Mike Benign and Joe Vent. The debut album by this new lineup of old friends is a carefully layered effort that never loses the organic sound o... more
May 9, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Your Future Our Clutter: Another Great Late-Period Record from The Fall
“When do I quit?” Mark E. Smith ponders on Your Future Our Clutter, The Fall’s 28th studio album, on one of several songs narrated from a hospital. Machines whirl around him as doctors mutter ominously, no doubt discussing Smith’s condition. Smith.. more
May 5, 2010 2:42 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Telltale Heart
The imaginary world of books, those labyrinths of the printed page, comes dangerously to l Inkheart ,Film more
Jan 25, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Elzhi
When rising-star producer Jay Dee left his fledgling group, Slum Village, the remaining me The Preface ,Today in Milwaukee more
Nov 26, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Painting with Light
Perceval ,Film more
Nov 17, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews