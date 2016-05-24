RSS

Family Care

takingliberties_scottwalker.jpg.jpe

“If I’m a Senate Republican on the committee up for re-election or an Assembly Republican, I don’t want to touch this,” said state Sen. Jon Erpenbach of the Walker administration’s plan to privatize Family Care and IRIS, the state’s long... more

May 24, 2016 4:05 PM News Features 4 Comments

news2.jpg.jpe

Sarah Retzlaff

Gov. Scott Walker’s budget proposes to privatize the long-term care system, which would have dire consequences for people with disabilities and the elderly. more

Jun 9, 2015 9:21 PM News Features 15 Comments

news2_disabilityfamilycare.jpg.jpe

The Joint Finance Committee heard testimony on Gov. Scott Walker’s proposed budget. Many disability advocates and their caregivers sharply criticized Scott Walker’s changes to Family Care and IRIS, saying they would pave the way for privati... more

Mar 24, 2015 9:26 PM News Features 19 Comments

blogimage17963.jpe

The legislative session that began with a bang is ending with a whimper... more

Mar 7, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 11 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES