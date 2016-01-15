Family Drama
Insightful Family Drama with Milwaukee Irish Arts
Milwaukee Irish Arts performs a couple of dramas in rotation this weekend. It’s a particularly busy weekend in local theater. One hopes that a couple of cozy, little dramas in the Next Act Theatre space generate more than a little interest in .. more
Jan 15, 2016 2:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Life Over the Tavern
Set in 1950s Buffalo, Over the Tavern is rooted in acclaimed playwright Tom Dudzick’s childhood experiences. Rudy, the 12-year-old protagonist, butts heads with the dogmatic Sister Clarissa as she tries to subdue his more
Mar 14, 2013 2:06 AM Selena Milewski Theater
Bad Company
One of many hard-rock supergroups spawned in the ’70s, Bad Company joined singer Paul Rodgers and drummer Simon Kirke of the band Free with Mott the Hoople guitarist Mick Ralphs and King Crimson bassist Boz Burrell, and the group enjoyed more
Oct 5, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee