RSS

Family

familymediation.jpg.jpe

The Tenant-Landlord Mediation Program is only one effort in Milwaukee at reaching better outcomes through the avoidance of adversarial courtroom proceedings. Last year, the family law attorney Su,News Features more

Sep 12, 2017 5:09 PM News Features

kozs.jpg.jpe

Milwaukeeans lovetheir dive bars. Every neighborhood has one—or seven—and locals are loyalto their favorites. Because of this local tavern culture, the term “dive bar”isn't a bad thing around here; instead it implies a warm, humble community.. more

Nov 10, 2016 5:16 PM Dining Out 6 Comments

milwaukeeparanormal.jpg.jpe

The second annual Milwaukee Paranormal Conference, whichcelebrates the study of ghosts, UFOs, cryptozoology (the study of mysteryanimals, like Bigfoot), folklore and culture, will be held at the UWM StudentUnion from Oct 14-16.The conf.. more

Oct 6, 2016 8:33 PM Around MKE

chill.jpg.jpe

Courtesy Bay View Neighborhood Association

The Bay View Neighborhood Association has released the lineup for its 12th season of Chill on the Hill, its popular summer music series in Humboldt Park, and it seems to mark a distinct shift from past years. Where previous schedules usually inclu.. more

May 5, 2016 12:00 AM On Music

vgad_guitarherovsrockband.jpg.jpe

It’s been five years since Harmonix and Activision hung up their collective plastic instruments. To some, it was the end of an era. But most didn’t even noticed the sharply declining sales of the rhythm game fad of the mid 2000s. Since then, Guita.. more

Oct 27, 2015 2:51 PM Video Games are Dumb

amyschumernewyork.jpg.jpe

Photo courtesy Live Nation

Amy Schumer was clearly on the rise when she last performed in Milwaukeein 2014 at the Riverside Theater, but even she probably couldn't have predicted thebanner 2015 that she’s enjoyed so far. The year also already seen her star in a hitromant.. more

Oct 26, 2015 4:00 PM Around MKE

gettyimages_453584297.jpg.jpe

Getty Images

It might not be the primary intention of the organizers of the Family Affair Expo to bring African-American nightlife to daylight hours. But so it does at the March 21 event, 9 a.m to 3 p.m. at Wisconsin State Fair Park’s Tommy G. Thompson Youth C.. more

Feb 27, 2015 4:18 PM Around MKE

onmusic_canopiesalbumcover.jpg.jpe

Fewer critical consensus albums of the last five or six years have done less for me than Animal Collective's Merriweather Post Pavilion , a record I find downright cloying. But despite my distaste for that album, with its sickly tones, bleating vo.. more

Dec 4, 2014 4:00 PM On Music

ihatehollywood_bilko.jpg.jpe

CBS - Wikipedia

PhilSilvers deserves more respect than posterity has awarded him. He should beranked with the great comedians of the mid-20th century, at the topof the list with Groucho Marx and Lucille Ball. His lower profile resulted fromlack of starring ro.. more

Dec 4, 2014 1:36 PM I Hate Hollywood

milwaukee_fall.jpg.jpe

Our city’s local establishments enjoy hosting great events everyholiday and Halloween is no exception. If you’re looking to spend some goodscares with the family or hit the town for drinks in costume, here are a fewworthwhile suggestions.  Marc.. more

Oct 24, 2014 2:03 PM Around MKE 1 Comments

macbeth.jpg.jpe

Injust a few days, Shakespeare Raw will be staging a what may prove to bea fast and loose version of Macbeth at the beginning of nextmonth. 20 actors play 20 parts in an unrehearsed production that is alsoadvertised as involving a “$#!+ton of .. more

Oct 1, 2014 10:00 AM Theater

afriad.jpg.jpe

This March the Cream City Theaterintroduces itself to the local theater scene with its first-ever production.The brand-new theater company (founded earlier this year by Katherine and SteveBeeson) will be staging a production of the classic dram.. more

Sep 30, 2014 12:25 PM Theater

rickcleveland.jpg.jpe

It’snot just a matter of being ethnically insensitive. NFL’s Washington “Redskins”sounds horribly out of date. They should try something more menacinglycontemporary. Like the Gridlock. (Nothing stops the Washington Gridlock.) Ormaybe the In.. more

Sep 29, 2014 10:22 AM Theater

lady.jpg.jpe

Itmust be very strange touring as someone else. There’s a guy who does Twain. Hetravels around the country performing as Mark Twain. That must be a weird life.There are people traveling around to places they’ve probably never beenpretending .. more

Sep 28, 2014 10:20 PM Theater

pota.jpg.jpe

Nextmonth, Potowatomi Hotel & Casino plays host to an extended run of anoff-Broadway show for the first time. It’s kind of an interesting milestone forthe Northern Lights Theater. The theater has been around for a long time. Inover 10 years of.. more

Sep 27, 2014 9:00 AM Theater

music.jpg.jpe

The emotional weight of Noah Gundersen’s austere songs echoes the tight-focus beauty of songwriters like Will Oldham, Justin Vernon and David Bazan. And like fellow Seattle resident more

Feb 26, 2014 2:02 AM Music Feature

 This pastJanuary, as the University Press of Kentucky was publishing my biography ofdirector Rouben Mamoulian, Mamoulian: Life on Stage and Screen , I learned that another book on theneglected auteur was scheduled for publication thi.. more

Oct 31, 2013 6:58 PM I Hate Hollywood

Terence Nance’s semi-autobiographical film is amusing and heartfelt as well as a visually and narratively imaginative exploration of the vagaries of love in all its angst and pleasure—especially during the uncertainty when flirtation has no... more

Sep 11, 2013 12:35 AM Film Clips

 Accordingto Wikipedia, that breathless compendium of trivia, the Narnia movies are “the24th highest grossing film series of all time.” And what ranks 23rdand 25th? And how is this relevant? In any event, three films havebeen made from C... more

Jun 6, 2013 1:44 PM I Hate Hollywood

Saturday, March 30th sees an eclectic mix of variety making it to the stage of the Quasi Mondo's space at The Fortress on 101 East Pleasant Street. Performances include Qausi Mondo itself, an act known only as "Friends With Bacon," Jessie Miller, .. more

Mar 28, 2013 11:00 AM Theater

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES