Family
Better Outcomes for Married Couples at the Family Mediation Center
The Tenant-Landlord Mediation Program is only one effort in Milwaukee at reaching better outcomes through the avoidance of adversarial courtroom proceedings. Last year, the family law attorney Su,News Features more
Sep 12, 2017 5:09 PM Dan Shaw News Features
11 Dive Bars You Must Visit in Milwaukee
Milwaukeeans lovetheir dive bars. Every neighborhood has one—or seven—and locals are loyalto their favorites. Because of this local tavern culture, the term “dive bar”isn't a bad thing around here; instead it implies a warm, humble community.. more
Nov 10, 2016 5:16 PM Lacey Muszynski Dining Out 6 Comments
Milwaukee Paranormal Conference Begins October 14
The second annual Milwaukee Paranormal Conference, whichcelebrates the study of ghosts, UFOs, cryptozoology (the study of mysteryanimals, like Bigfoot), folklore and culture, will be held at the UWM StudentUnion from Oct 14-16.The conf.. more
Oct 6, 2016 8:33 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Here's Bay View's 2016 Chill On The Hill Schedule
The Bay View Neighborhood Association has released the lineup for its 12th season of Chill on the Hill, its popular summer music series in Humboldt Park, and it seems to mark a distinct shift from past years. Where previous schedules usually inclu.. more
May 5, 2016 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Rock Band 4 VS Guitar Hero Live
It’s been five years since Harmonix and Activision hung up their collective plastic instruments. To some, it was the end of an era. But most didn’t even noticed the sharply declining sales of the rhythm game fad of the mid 2000s. Since then, Guita.. more
Oct 27, 2015 2:51 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Amy Schumer Will Kick Off Her Tour at the BMO Harris Bradley Center
Amy Schumer was clearly on the rise when she last performed in Milwaukeein 2014 at the Riverside Theater, but even she probably couldn't have predicted thebanner 2015 that she’s enjoyed so far. The year also already seen her star in a hitromant.. more
Oct 26, 2015 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE
Family Affair Expo (With a Touch of Soul)
It might not be the primary intention of the organizers of the Family Affair Expo to bring African-American nightlife to daylight hours. But so it does at the March 21 event, 9 a.m to 3 p.m. at Wisconsin State Fair Park’s Tommy G. Thompson Youth C.. more
Feb 27, 2015 4:18 PM Jamie Lee Rake Around MKE
Stream Canopies' Majestic Debut Album "Maximize Your Faith"
Fewer critical consensus albums of the last five or six years have done less for me than Animal Collective's Merriweather Post Pavilion , a record I find downright cloying. But despite my distaste for that album, with its sickly tones, bleating vo.. more
Dec 4, 2014 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Sgt. Bilko Reports for Duty
PhilSilvers deserves more respect than posterity has awarded him. He should beranked with the great comedians of the mid-20th century, at the topof the list with Groucho Marx and Lucille Ball. His lower profile resulted fromlack of starring ro.. more
Dec 4, 2014 1:36 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Halloween Events in Milwaukee
Our city’s local establishments enjoy hosting great events everyholiday and Halloween is no exception. If you’re looking to spend some goodscares with the family or hit the town for drinks in costume, here are a fewworthwhile suggestions. Marc.. more
Oct 24, 2014 2:03 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE 1 Comments
Shakespeare Raw Presents Macbeth at Best Place
Injust a few days, Shakespeare Raw will be staging a what may prove to bea fast and loose version of Macbeth at the beginning of nextmonth. 20 actors play 20 parts in an unrehearsed production that is alsoadvertised as involving a “$#!+ton of .. more
Oct 1, 2014 10:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Auditions for Cream City Theater’s WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?
This March the Cream City Theaterintroduces itself to the local theater scene with its first-ever production.The brand-new theater company (founded earlier this year by Katherine and SteveBeeson) will be staging a production of the classic dram.. more
Sep 30, 2014 12:25 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Milwaukee Rep Hosts a Luncheon with Playwright/Screenwriter Rick Cleveland
It’snot just a matter of being ethnically insensitive. NFL’s Washington “Redskins”sounds horribly out of date. They should try something more menacinglycontemporary. Like the Gridlock. (Nothing stops the Washington Gridlock.) Ormaybe the In.. more
Sep 29, 2014 10:22 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The Lady With All The Answers at the Schauer Center
Itmust be very strange touring as someone else. There’s a guy who does Twain. Hetravels around the country performing as Mark Twain. That must be a weird life.There are people traveling around to places they’ve probably never beenpretending .. more
Sep 28, 2014 10:20 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
John McGivern’s Last Time in Shear Madness
Nextmonth, Potowatomi Hotel & Casino plays host to an extended run of anoff-Broadway show for the first time. It’s kind of an interesting milestone forthe Northern Lights Theater. The theater has been around for a long time. Inover 10 years of.. more
Sep 27, 2014 9:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Noah Gundersen Emerges From Emotional Tumult on 'Ledges'
The emotional weight of Noah Gundersen’s austere songs echoes the tight-focus beauty of songwriters like Will Oldham, Justin Vernon and David Bazan. And like fellow Seattle resident more
Feb 26, 2014 2:02 AM Chris Parker Music Feature
Porgy and Bess and Rouben Mamoulian
This pastJanuary, as the University Press of Kentucky was publishing my biography ofdirector Rouben Mamoulian, Mamoulian: Life on Stage and Screen , I learned that another book on theneglected auteur was scheduled for publication thi.. more
Oct 31, 2013 6:58 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Film Clips: Sept. 11
Terence Nance’s semi-autobiographical film is amusing and heartfelt as well as a visually and narratively imaginative exploration of the vagaries of love in all its angst and pleasure—especially during the uncertainty when flirtation has no... more
Sep 11, 2013 12:35 AM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Journey into Narnia
Accordingto Wikipedia, that breathless compendium of trivia, the Narnia movies are “the24th highest grossing film series of all time.” And what ranks 23rdand 25th? And how is this relevant? In any event, three films havebeen made from C... more
Jun 6, 2013 1:44 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Art/Music/Performance Night At The Quasimondo
Saturday, March 30th sees an eclectic mix of variety making it to the stage of the Quasi Mondo's space at The Fortress on 101 East Pleasant Street. Performances include Qausi Mondo itself, an act known only as "Friends With Bacon," Jessie Miller, .. more
Mar 28, 2013 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater