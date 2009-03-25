RSS

Fan-Belt

blogimage3047.jpe

Milwaukee's most comprehensive music blog now has its own theme song, thanks for The Candliers, who got their Guided By Voices on and recorded a 40-second tune for Fan-Belt—though in true Candliers fashion, it sounds more like the soundtrack for t.. more

Mar 25, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage2764.jpe

Milwaukee says goodbye to one of its most endearing pop-punk bands tonight when the Chinese Telephones play one last show at the Borg Ward (supported, in typical fashion, by about four or five dozen other bands.) Erin Wolf has a smart, must-read i.. more

Feb 26, 2009 5:00 AM On Music

blogimage3047.jpe

Formerly of the alt-country ensemble Vigilantes of Love, the prolific singer/songwriter Bi Blender ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jul 27, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage2764.jpe

PhilLeshcan remember the very moment he knew he wanted to be a musician. It was1944, Lesh was 4 years old and his grandmother had the radio tuned to abroadcast of the Symphony No.1 by JohannesBrahms. The movement’s tympanic opening and regal stru... more

Jul 2, 2008 12:00 AM Music Feature

SOCIAL UPDATES