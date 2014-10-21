RSS
Fantasticon
Dressed to Thrill
I love to dress up. (Can you tell?) I mean, who doesn’t like putting on a jazzy outfit now and then? Whether you like to don a sequin gown or snazzy suit; a ten-gallon more
Oct 21, 2014 9:57 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
Environmentalism, Comic Books and More
Nineteenth-century poet, author and naturalist Henry David Thoreau once said, “The world is but a canvas to our imagination.” Deeply concerned with protecting the environment and treasuring our natural landmarks, Thoreau even today remai... more
Oct 21, 2014 9:43 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Fantastic and Awesome!
Read about Milwaukee's two different comic cons, Fantasticon and Awesome Con. Two events, two different animals. more
Oct 6, 2014 10:27 AM Tea Krulos A&E Feature
