RSS

Farce

17361761_10211205055554707_4014873566191312200_n.jpg.jpe

The Bay Players have a cozy, little tradition in local theater. The long-lived community theater group amplified that coziness this past month with a production of Marc Camoletti's Don't Dress for Dinner. The group's performance: space at the Whit.. more

Apr 3, 2017 1:00 PM Theater

220px-lendmeatenor.jpg.jpe

It wasn’t too long ago. A local director I quite respect made veiled comment on how there had been so many local productions of a farce that included blackface as a part of the plot. I’m actually kind of okay with Lend Me A Tenor . . . it’.. more

Sep 25, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

boeingboeing.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre opens its season with a breezy farce, Boeing Boeing, which bounces across the stage of the Broadway Theatre Center’s Cabot Theatre with jaunty momentum. The rhythm of th,Theater more

Aug 17, 2015 10:34 AM Theater

Dale Gutzman's Off the Wall Theatre has produced a wide array of plays over the years. Some of its best work has been in the realm of comedy, the direction it heads at summer's end for Terrence McNally's The Ritz... more

Aug 2, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

As the presidential election picks up speed, In Tandem Theatre closes its season with a comedy set in Washington, D.C. The Rich Orloff comedy Veronica's Position is a contemporary farce involving a famous pair of middle-aged actors who... more

May 2, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

Set in the 1930s, Ken Ludwig's popular farce Lend Me a Tenor feels like it's been around since the '30s. In reality, though, the smash comedy debuted a little more than 25 years ago. Since then, it has become a staple of regional and commun more

Apr 18, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

blogimage13560.jpe

In a comedy scene where the breakout stars tend to be young, loud, crass, male or ideally all of the above, Missouri stand-up has managed to build a profile without being any of those things: She’s a low-key middle aged woman with an more

Jan 15, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Envoy is letting you celebrate New Year's in style with a Dinner and Champagne Brunch. On December 31, 2010 head over to Envoy for an 8 oz. Filet Mignon & Lobster Tail, served with truffle mashed potatoes and glazed carrots for $44.95. Then... more

Dec 31, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

SOCIAL UPDATES