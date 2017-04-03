Farce
Seating on the Stage with Bay Players
The Bay Players have a cozy, little tradition in local theater. The long-lived community theater group amplified that coziness this past month with a production of Marc Camoletti's Don't Dress for Dinner. The group's performance: space at the Whit.. more
Apr 3, 2017 1:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Lend Me A Tenor--West Allis Edition
It wasn’t too long ago. A local director I quite respect made veiled comment on how there had been so many local productions of a farce that included blackface as a part of the plot. I’m actually kind of okay with Lend Me A Tenor . . . it’.. more
Sep 25, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre's Season Opener
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre opens its season with a breezy farce, Boeing Boeing, which bounces across the stage of the Broadway Theatre Center’s Cabot Theatre with jaunty momentum. The rhythm of th,Theater more
Aug 17, 2015 10:34 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Off the Wall Juggles Fast-Paced 'Ritz'
Dale Gutzman's Off the Wall Theatre has produced a wide array of plays over the years. Some of its best work has been in the realm of comedy, the direction it heads at summer's end for Terrence McNally's The Ritz... more
Aug 2, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
In Tandem Finds Farce in 'Veronica's Position'
As the presidential election picks up speed, In Tandem Theatre closes its season with a comedy set in Washington, D.C. The Rich Orloff comedy Veronica's Position is a contemporary farce involving a famous pair of middle-aged actors who... more
May 2, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
'Lend Me a Tenor' Rises at Sunset
Set in the 1930s, Ken Ludwig's popular farce Lend Me a Tenor feels like it's been around since the '30s. In reality, though, the smash comedy debuted a little more than 25 years ago. Since then, it has become a staple of regional and commun more
Apr 18, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Kathleen Madigan
In a comedy scene where the breakout stars tend to be young, loud, crass, male or ideally all of the above, Missouri stand-up has managed to build a profile without being any of those things: She’s a low-key middle aged woman with an more
Jan 15, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
NYE Dinner
Envoy is letting you celebrate New Year's in style with a Dinner and Champagne Brunch. On December 31, 2010 head over to Envoy for an 8 oz. Filet Mignon & Lobster Tail, served with truffle mashed potatoes and glazed carrots for $44.95. Then... more
Dec 31, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE