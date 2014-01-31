Farley Granger
The Crime Films of Anthony Mann
Anthony Mann was admitted to the Hollywoodpantheon for directing such acclaimed Jimmy Stewart westerns as Winchester 73 (1950) and The Man from Laramie ( 1955). Duly notedif underappreciated in accounts of his career are the films noir and grit.. more
Jan 31, 2014
Stranger than the Movie
Reading Patricia Highsmith’s novel Strangers on a Train in her recently published Selected Novels and Short Stories (W.W. Norton) is a double revelation. We can see how Alfred Hitchcock brilliantly transformed her story into a classic movie tha.. more
Jan 11, 2011
Steve Martin & The Steep Canyon Rangers (4/20)
Who would have thought that the ukulele playing funny guy from The Jerk, would turn up mor The Jerk ,Sponsored Events more
Apr 20, 2010
Wilco @ The Pabst Theater
"We're putting down roots here in Milwaukee," Jeff Tweedy announced Wednesday, a A Ghost Is Born ,Concert Reviews more
Apr 21, 2009